Poly and Microsoft Teams Rooms Studio Kits Bring Equity and Ease to Hybrid Work

By CI Staff
commercialintegrator.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoly has unveiled an updated Poly Room Solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms — the new lineup of Poly Studio Kits offers premium audio and video for focus, small, medium, and large rooms, and feature Poly DirectorAI technology. With an optimized room view as well as speaker tracking and framing...

www.commercialintegrator.com

Lumia UK

Stay in the flow of work with new collaborative apps for Microsoft Teams

In the past 20 months, we’ve witnessed an explosive growth of virtual interactions, with people collaborating more—both inside and outside their organizations, with greater frequency and across more applications than ever before. The question facing us now is, how can we shift from merely adapting to thriving with hybrid work?
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

New insights on cybersecurity in the age of hybrid work

As we approach the last week of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, I think about what is top of mind for myself and my peers in security. The past year has continued the 2020s major shift in the way organizations operate. Recent data shows that 81 percent of enterprise organizations have begun the move toward a hybrid workplace, with 31 percent of those surveyed already fully adopted. As the public and private sectors continue to enable hybrid work, the attack surface for cyber threats has expanded, and threat actors have been quick to exploit any vulnerabilities. In response, organizations have enforced various security controls to revamp their security postures. For example, the number of Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) Conditional Access policies deployed has more than doubled over the last year.
TECHNOLOGY
infosecurity-magazine.com

Hybrid Attacks Are Threatening Hybrid Work Through the Cloud

As businesses increasingly adopted cloud services in response to the pandemic, phishing techniques have rapidly adapted to capitalize on vulnerable targets working remotely. The novelty of conducting business through the cloud is exposing users to hybrid phishing attempts that utilize a traditional email approach with an exploited cloud services component.
INTERNET
hrexecutive.com

10 things Microsoft has learned about successful hybrid work

While the pandemic is still redefining what hybrid looks like, Microsoft's HR team is already capitalizing on lessons learned. With more than 175,000 employees across 74 countries, Microsoft was faced with an enormous people challenge when the pandemic set in early last year and the world of work largely moved to a remote setting. From creating connection in virtual environments to scrambling to keep up with quickly changing employee needs, Microsoft’s HR professionals have been working since to manage what’s likely going to be the “biggest change” in most employees’ careers, said Amy Coleman, corporate vice president, HR and corporate functions, at Microsoft.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

The best tools for hybrid working

The pandemic has changed many things around the world, not least in the world of work, where the idea of spending all your time in an office now seems rather outdated. Hybrid working, where time is split between an office and working from home, is now almost universally recognised as the best way to get the most out of your workforce, allowing them both the workplace collaboration experience, but also the opportunity for focus and productivity in a comfortable, familiar environment.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Microsoft Mesh is bringing the metaverse to Teams

Microsoft’s Ignite conference for business partners kicks off today, and with it come tons of announcements across the company’s portfolio. One of the big announcements is that Microsoft Mesh, the company’s mixed reality platform, is coming to Microsoft Teams to enhance the remote collaboration experience. This will allow coworkers to...
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Hybrid working devices are now essential for employees everywhere

The global shift towards hybrid working is being hindered by the fact many employees still have to use outdated and unsuitable devices supplied by their employer. A new study from Microsoft has found that employees across the UK feel like they are being held back from doing their jobs properly due to having the wrong hardware, including laptops, tablets and smartphones.
COMPUTERS
TechRepublic

Microsoft is bringing more Power Platform to Teams

New features for low-code development aim to make the combination of Teams, Dynamics 365 and Power Platform better together with collaboration among tools as well as people. Although Microsoft Teams gets most of the attention as the tool organizations have turned to for hybrid and remote work during the pandemic, the Power Platform has also seen significant growth in usage in the last 12 to 18 months, often hand in hand with Teams. There are now 10 million active users on Power Apps alone.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Rubrik and Microsoft team up to secure hybrid clouds in a zero trust world

The increasingly pervasive ransomware epidemic has exposed the grim reality that many organizations aren’t securing their hybrid cloud infrastructures from bad actors who traverse from one cloud platform to the next looking for backed-up data. Unprotected hybrid cloud infrastructures leave valuable data and applications, including Microsoft 365, vulnerable to ransomware and a wide range of cyberattacks. During this week’s Microsoft Insights event, Rubrik and Microsoft provided examples of how their collaboration is stopping ransomware attacks and breach attempts.
COMPUTERS
windowsreport.com

Microsoft is bringing Clippy back as an emoji for Teams

If you were nostalgic and missed Clippy's presence, we have good news. Microsoft is bringing the popular paperclip back to the Windows OS. This time around, Clippy will have his own emoji pack for the Teams app. Even though people had mixed feelings about him, most are excited. The Redmond-based...
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

What’s new in Microsoft 365—How we’re empowering everyone for a new world of hybrid work

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that hybrid work is here to stay. But the big question is: what will the next decade of work look like and how will you prepare?. The established patterns of work we relied on for years are undergoing monumental changes. Asynchronous communication is the new norm. Meetings transcend time and space. The promise of AI is being realized—amplifying human ingenuity in ways that feel like magic.
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Microsoft Loop is a new Office app for the hybrid work era

The biggest change to Microsoft’s Office documents in decades is expanding into Microsoft Loop, a hub for a new way of working in Office. Microsoft Loop is the new branding for Microsoft’s Fluid work, blocks of collaborative Office content that can live independently and be copied, pasted, and shared with others.
SOFTWARE
commercialintegrator.com

Poly, Appspace Integration Brings Digital Signage Capabilities To Poly Video Devices

Collaboration device manufacturer Poly has announced an integration with workplace experience software provider Appspace that allows Poly Video OS device users to enable digital signage to add value to meeting spaces during downtime and between meetings. According to Poly, the integration is designed to create workplace communication opportunities for HR,...
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Microsoft Viva is now generally available to help transform your hybrid work experience

Earlier this year, we began the journey of building the first employee experience platform (EXP) for the hybrid era with Microsoft Viva. Our vision was to foster a culture of human connection, purpose, growth, wellbeing, and results. Today, we are excited to announce that all four Viva modules shared at the beginning of that journey—Viva Connections, Viva Insights, Viva Topics, and Viva Learning—are now generally available and with the purchase of just one plan, the new Viva suite, you have access to all of them. We are also announcing new capabilities and partnerships for each module and a centralized IT admin experience. And in the coming year, the Viva suite will provide access to a new module powered by the recent acquisition of Ally.io, a leading objectives and key results (OKR) company, to help people and teams build alignment and achieve better business outcomes.
SOFTWARE
Lumia UK

Microsoft Office—Transforming for the hybrid world

For years, the established patterns of work were clear. Communication took place via email and content creation was mostly documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. In the last 18 months, the world changed, and we adapted to a new working environment where people had to complement traditional communication tools and in-person collaboration with alternative solutions, quickly digitalizing everything we do across our life.
SOFTWARE
nojitter.com

Evolving IT to Meet the Hybrid Work Challenge

One of the most striking moves any enterprise made during the pandemic was REI’s decision to sell off a brand-new headquarters campus that had been scheduled to open in mid-2020. What was particularly bold was that the decision to sell the facility came less than half a year into the pandemic, in August 2020.
BELLEVUE, WA

