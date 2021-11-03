At least 10 killed by mudslide in southwest Colombia

The boat used by the late US Paralympian and ocean rower Angela Madsen has been found washed up on a remote Marshall Islands atoll 16 months after she drowned trying to cross the Pacific in it. Madsen's body was found floating in the ocean in June last year, 59 days after she set off on a quest to become the first paraplegic to row solo from California to Hawaii. But the 60-year-old's specially designed boat "Rowoflife" was never recovered and spent more than a year drifting the ocean currents. Marshall Islander Benjamin Chutaro said it washed up in late October on the shore of Mili Island, about 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the capital Majuro.

