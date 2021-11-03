Episode 135: Mike Neighbors - In the Conversation

Arkansas (5-3, 1-3 SEC) is back in action this week after a bye as it hosts Mississippi State (5-3, 3-2 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. on SEC Network. 1. – The Razorbacks downed in-state FCS opponent UAPB 45-3 in its last game on Oct. 23 in Little Rock. Arkansas scored all 45 points in the first half and outgained the Golden Lions for the game, 504-223. Posting 291 rushing yards, the Hogs ran for over 200 yards for the sixth time this season, the most since the 2015 Razorbacks accomplished the feat. The offense eclipsed 500 total yards for the third time this year. Arkansas won its 18th consecutive game against an FCS opponent and played its first in-state opponent since 1944.
Comments / 0