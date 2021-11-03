CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Episode 135: Mike Neighbors - In the Conversation

arkansasrazorbacks.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew coaches are as obsessed with learning and getting better than Mike Neighbors. For proof, look no further than the fact that he keeps track of every mistake he makes in an effort to learn...

arkansasrazorbacks.com

The Spun

Broncos Call Out Cowboys For “Disrespectful” Move On Sunday

The Denver Broncos shellacked the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most-stunning results of the Week 9 NFL slate. Denver topped Dallas, 30-16, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon. The game wasn’t nearly as close as the final score, either. The Broncos got out to a 30-0 lead and the Cowboys scored a couple of times with the game’s outcome already sealed up.
NFL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Big Kentucky News

In September, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. On Tuesday, the program received an update on the Arizona native. Sharpe, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2022 class, told Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated that he plans to enroll at Kentucky in January and redshirt for the second semester.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
FLORIDA STATE
State
Arkansas State
GATOR 99.5

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
The Spun

College Football Coach Stepped Down Following Saturday’s Win

A college football head coach stepped down following his program’s win on Saturday. John Grass, Jacksonville State’s head coach since the 2014 season, announced his resignation on Saturday, following the win over Abilene Christian. Jacksonville State, which is making the move from FCS to FBS in 2023, joining C-USA, won...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wednesday’s Deion Sanders News

Over the weekend, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders missed yet another game for the Tigers due to health concerns. In late September, he underwent surgery to repair a foot injury that has plagued him for several years. According to a report from Football Scoop, Sanders “endured an extended hospitalization and complicated recovery.”
NFL
FanSided

Duke basketball legend lands brother of Blue Devil commit

The Duke basketball program could one day see Filipowski versus Filipowski. As things stand, it looks as if both Filipowski twins, who currently prowl the paint and beyond as seniors for Wilbraham & Monson (Mass.), will play their college ball under the direction of legendary Duke basketball guards from the past. Both plan to do so while attending a prestigious school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Mike Neighbors
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL
92.9 WTUG

Former Bama Coach Goes Ballistic on the Bus After a Loss

No one likes to lose. A loss hangs over a team like an ominous cloud, blocking out the bright spots and bringing everyone down until a team wins again. The Texas Longhorns, under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and just turned in a lackluster performance against the Iowa State Cyclones.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
#Ncaa Tournament#Sec#The Ncaa Tournament
wolbbaltimore.com

Historic Moves: Dawn Staley Becomes Highest-Paid Black Head Coach In Women’s Basketball

From the hardwood to the sidelines, WNBA legend Dawn Staley has used her passion and knowledge for the game of basketball to elevate the sport, and she’s shattering glass ceilings along the way. According to ESPN, the Hall of Famer recently made history by becoming the highest-paid Black head coach in women’s basketball after receiving a contract extension.
NBA
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Johnson Signs With Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball and Head Coach Mike Neighbors announced the signing of Karley Johnson today, the lone signee for the Hogs on National Signing Day. Johnson, who hails from Mustang, Oklahoma, will join a loaded stable of guards when she arrives on the University of Arkansas campus in the fall of 2022.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

No. 5 Soccer Defeats Auburn, 5-1, to Advance to Sixth Straight SEC Title Match

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – Top-seeded Arkansas (16-3-0) continued its SEC Tournament journey with a win over fifth-seeded Auburn (12-6-1), 5-1, in the semifinals. With the victory, the Razorbacks advance to their sixth-straight conference tournament championship game. Senior midfielder Kayla McKeon recorded her second brace of the 2021 campaign. How it...
SOCCER
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Day One of ITA National Fall Championships Wraps

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The final and most prestigious tournament of the fall season is underway. Arkansas brought five players, sophomores Aleksa Bucan, Melvin Manuel, Adrien Burdet and Riccardo Trione as well as freshman Oscar Pinto Sansano, to San Diego to compete in the ITA National Fall Championships with the chance to claim the highest college tennis honor of the fall.
TENNIS
channel1450.com

The Download with DP Episode 19 – Mike Garber

Starting with Six Minutes with Sauce this week talking football with Ole Miss left tackle Nick Broeker thanks to Andrew Harby with Country Financial. DP talks volleyball postseason, football coming up this weekend and our guest discusses state cross country this weekend – Glenwood’s Mike Garber.
SPORTS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

10 Things to Know – Mississippi State

Arkansas (5-3, 1-3 SEC) is back in action this week after a bye as it hosts Mississippi State (5-3, 3-2 SEC) on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. on SEC Network. 1. – The Razorbacks downed in-state FCS opponent UAPB 45-3 in its last game on Oct. 23 in Little Rock. Arkansas scored all 45 points in the first half and outgained the Golden Lions for the game, 504-223. Posting 291 rushing yards, the Hogs ran for over 200 yards for the sixth time this season, the most since the 2015 Razorbacks accomplished the feat. The offense eclipsed 500 total yards for the third time this year. Arkansas won its 18th consecutive game against an FCS opponent and played its first in-state opponent since 1944.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

