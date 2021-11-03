CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Republican Jack Ciattarelli and N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy locked in a tight race

By Allison Steele
inquirer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASBURY PARK, N.J. — New Jersey’s Democratic governor, Phil Murphy, was locked in a tight election battle with his Republican opponent, Jack Ciattarelli, early Wednesday after Ciattarelli mounted an unexpectedly strong challenge to the incumbent governor. With 88% of the expected vote counted from Tuesday’s election, the Associated Press...

