Cherry drop front desk

When the thought of setting up a gaming area comes to mind, most people first think about things like TV vs monitor display, the gaming chair that'll best fit their behinds, what parts are going into the new PC, etc. One of the most important things that sometimes gets overlooked, however, is the desk that will be holding all of this stuff. Secretlab has a solution in the Magnus, the company's take on what a "gaming desk" should entail complete with a wire bay for those pesky wires, a headset holder, and of course RGB lighting. I got a chance to build one for myself, and the Magnus fits the bill in every way possible.
Comments / 0