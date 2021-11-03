CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horizon Beat-And-Raise Doesn't Save The Stock As CFO Plans Retirement

By ALLISON GATLIN
Investor's Business Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorizon Therapeutics (HZNP) notched a third-quarter beat Wednesday, and HZNP stock bounced off a floor at its 50-day line as its chief financial officer prepares to retire. CFO Paul Hoelscher will retire on May 16, but will continue to advise the company through May 2023. He will be succeeded by Aaron...

www.investors.com

Investor's Business Daily

This High-Yielding Stock Could Also Provide An Inflation Hedge

Income investing can be tricky in the current macro environment. Today, we discuss one of IBD's Dividend Leaders, Valero Energy (VLO), which boasts an attractive 5% dividend yield. The stock could also be viewed as an inflation hedge. Valero Energy is a petroleum refining and transportation company with operations in the U.S., Canada and…
Investor's Business Daily

Affirm Stock Pops As Revenue Tops Estimates, Amazon Partnership Expanded

Consumer financing firm Affirm Holdings (AFRM) reported September-quarter revenue that topped Wall Street estimates amid a wider loss. AFRM stock popped on Thursday as the company also announced a broader e-commerce partnership with Amazon.com (AMZN). San Francisco-based Affirm reported fiscal first quarter earnings late Wednesday. AFRM stock rose nearly 14.8%...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

AppLovin Beats Third-Quarter Sales Target But Misses On Earnings

AppLovin (APP), a mobile game developer and provider of tools for monetizing apps, late Wednesday beat analyst expectations for revenue in the third quarter but missed views on earnings. AppLovin stock rose in extended trading. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company broke even on a per-share basis on sales of $727...
PALO ALTO, CA
Investor's Business Daily

Upstart CEO Talks Outlook, Growth Drivers In AI Lending As UPST Stock Takes Hit

Shares of artificial intelligence lending platform Upstart took a hit after reporting Q3 earnings, despite issuing an estimate-beating report that showed growth of roughly 250% on both the top and bottom lines. While some investors may have wanted an even stronger outlook, Upstart CEO Dave Girouard tells IBD's Alissa Coram the details behind the fast-growing company's expectations for Q4 and beyond.
MARKETS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Extends Losses As Tech Stocks Lead Downside; Consumer Inflation Sees Biggest Jump Since 1990

The Dow Jones Industrial Average turned lower in today's stock market while the Nasdaq led losses with a drop of nearly 2%. Market declines worsened as the day went on. At around 3 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.9%, leading the downside. The Dow Jones industrials held a 0.7% loss. The S&P 500 traded down 0.9% while the Russell 2000 fell more than 1.7%. Data showed volume was running lower on the Nasdaq and higher on the NYSE vs. the same time on Tuesday.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Intuit Trading Near Top Of Buy Range With EPS On Deck

To build your earnings season watch list, look for stocks in or near a potential buy range ahead of their next report. One such company is Intuit (INTU). It's expected to report on Nov. 18. It's trading about 5% above a 583.06 buy point from a second-stage flat base. Buying...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Can Medical Aesthetics Firm InMode Keep Its Picture-Perfect Growth Streak Alive?

InMode stock is looking picture perfect. The medical aesthetics company beat its own bullish pre-announced earnings guidance in October. Now, InMode (INMD) shares are trading near another record high as it prepares to launch a new product within a few months. As a result, InMode stock has managed to stay...
ECONOMY
Investor's Business Daily

Why The EPS Rating Is One Key To Picking The Best Stocks

To gauge your chances of picking a winning stock, take a close look at its fundamentals, especially its earnings-per-share growth. IBD's EPS Rating will help. You can easily calculate earnings per share. Simply divide a company's net income by its number of shares outstanding. But to find top growth stocks, seek outstanding profit performance.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Tapestry Stock Rises on Earnings Beat, Buyback, Raised Guidance

Tapestry (TPR) - Get Tapestry, Inc. Report, owner of such brands as Kate Spade and Coach, climbed Thursday after the fashion company beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter earnings expectations, raised its guidance and announced a $1 billion share repurchase program. Shares of the New York company were up $5.61 to...
MARKETS
Investor's Business Daily

What If Nvidia Stock Doesn't Move Much On Earnings? Here's A Good Option Trade

Nvidia (NVDA) is showing elevated implied volatility, with an I.V. Percentile reading of 98%. That means that the current level of implied volatility in Nvidia stock is higher than almost all other readings in the past 12 months. In part, that is because the company is due to report earnings...
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Organon Beat Forecasts And Bagged A Buyout — Here's Why Shares Tumbled

Organon (OGN) topped quarterly forecasts Thursday and bagged another company for $954 million, but OGN stock tumbled on its narrowed 2021 outlook. For the year, the Merck (MRK) spinoff now expects $6.2 million to $6.3 billion in adjusted sales. The midpoint of the new guidance just missed analysts' forecast for $6.28 billion. Previously, Organon expected $6.1 billion to $6.4 billion in adjusted sales.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tapestry stock jumps after earnings beat, raised outlook and new $1 billion stock buyback program

Shares of Tapestry Inc. shot up 4.4% in premarket trading Thursday, after fashion company, with brands including Coach and Kate Spade, reported fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations and raised the full-year outlook, citing "strong" customer engagement and increased demand. Separately, the company announced a new $1 billion stock repurchase program. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 2 slipped to $226.9 million, or 80 cents a share, from $231.7 million, or 83 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 82 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 70 cents. Sales grew 26.3% to $1.48 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.44 billion, as Coach sales rose 27% to $1.11 billion, Kate Spade sales increased 25% to $299.5 million and Stuart Weitzman sales grew 18% to $66.5 million. For fiscal 2022, the company raised its EPS guidance range to $3.45 to $3.50 from $3.30 to $3.35 and its revenue outlook to "approaching" $6.6 billion from $6.4 billion. The stock has declined 3.4% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.5%.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Indexes Bounce As Rivian Extends Rally, EV Stocks, Small Caps Climb

The stock market rebounded Thursday morning as EV stocks helped lure back buyers. Rivian (RIVN) extended its outstanding IPO rally from Wednesday's launch, but Walt Disney (DIS) dragged the Dow lower. The Nasdaq bounced 0.7%, paring a portion of its two-day, 2.3% slide. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%. The Dow...
