The New York Islanders defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-2 after a five-day break. The win extends the Islanders’ point streak to six games and moved their record to 4-2-2. How it Happened: Brock Nelson scored a hat trick, with Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau adding goals in the New York Islanders first game back after a week off. The offensive onslaught started in the first period when Nelson scored his first of the night. New York quickly transitioned the puck up the ice and Nelson made a strong effort to get by a Montreal defender, slip the puck to Kyle Palmieri and get the puck back in the slot for the goal.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO