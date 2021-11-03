shou sugi ban dining table

This episode is sponsored by Titebond, The Northwest Woodworking Studio, and Pony/Jorgensen. It is with a heavy heart that I have had to come to terms that I am going to have to place my workshop into an extended storage. My wife and I are returning to Massachusetts from Pennsylvania in the coming month. When all is done we will have our dream house and I will have my dream shop. Unfortunately we are building a home and it will be 15 months until we get to move in. As such I am having to place all of my workshop – hand tools and large woodworking machines in storage. I would like your guidance on how to properly prep and store my tools. Additionally I will be storing approximately 1000 ft do lumber and would like your guidance there also. Over the quiet period I plan on reading about, listening to and dreaming of the better woodworking days ahead. But it’s going to be difficult!

INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO