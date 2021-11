“I’m obsessed with you in a way I can’t believe,” sings PinkPantheress on her TikTok-famous hit “Just for Me”—which has, ironically, gotten the internet obsessed with the mysterious, genre-bending artist herself. The track combines soft acoustic guitar-picking and a garage beat with her high-pitched, glitched-out vocals. It switches to a dance break after the line, “When you wipe your tears do you wipe them just for me?” and the vocal melody matches up with the beat underneath it, as she repeats the last word of each line over and over again: “me, me, me, me.” That sound clip has gone viral, providing a catchy beat for dancing along to or a surprising shift for sharp transitions in videos.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 19 DAYS AGO