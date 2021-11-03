CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

U.K. and Ireland Guests Can Now Get DISCOUNTED Disney Genie+!

By Melissa Cannioto
Inside the Magic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the pandemic, travel has sadly been incredibly difficult for many, especially if you were planning on traveling from another country. For those looking to visit the Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort from abroad, the rules and regulations have made that quite difficult — almost impossible. We...

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Demolished Disney Attraction Finally Removed From Park

If you have been to Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World over the past few months, you have likely noticed a few changes!. With the 50th anniversary in tow, the Tree of Life is now illuminated at night with its Beacon of Magic. On top of that, a new daytime show, Disney KiteTails, has also debuted! Although there is a lot of new and unique aspects to the Park, there are also some offerings, or in this case, an attraction that is being taken away.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Move Over Disney Resorts! This Resort Is the Place to Be This Christmas

Walt Disney World Resort is bustling with holiday festivities! Massive Christmas trees have filled the Parks and Resorts. Christmas music is streaming from every speaker, and holiday treats are awaiting your taste buds. While Disney Parks are decked out for the holidays, we must say there is one Resort just minutes away from the Disney World property line that should not be overlooked when it comes to holiday fun!
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Hordes of Disney Day Guests Flood Out of Park as Christmas Event Begins

Although Disney World Resort has had all four of their theme parks decorated for the holidays for quite some time now, it is now officially Christmas in the Kingdom, as the holiday event has begun!. Disney Very Merriest After Hours has replaced Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party this year, but...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
piratesandprincesses.net

Things Disney Will Not Tell You About Genie

At time of writing, the new Walt Disney World Genie upgrade to the My Disney Experience has been around for a week. As with most new things, we need to understand that data is important. We will know more in upcoming weeks. Still, we have learned a few things about Disney Genie that Disney might not want you to know.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

The FREE DFB Printable to Help You Make Sense of Disney Genie

Lightning lanes. Disney Genie. Genie+. Individual Attraction Selection. There’s a LOT of new things to keep track of now that the Disney Genie system has officially debuted in Disney World!. We’ve been testing the system, doing our best to answer your questions about it, and sharing all of the lessons...
LIFESTYLE
allears.net

How Much Can You Ride In a Day With Genie+ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios?

Last week, the newest planning feature and way to “skip the lines” at popular attractions throughout Walt Disney World became available for guests. Since the launch of Disney Genie, we’ve been bringing you a full breakdown of what the free features are, how to purchase access to new Lightning Lanes (aka old FastPass+ lanes), and more. We’ve already brought you along for a day in Magic Kingdom to see how many rides you really can tackle in one day by paying for Lightning Lanes, and today we’re headed over to Disney’s Hollywood Studios to do the same experiment!
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

VIDEO: We Did Whatever Disney Genie Told Us To Do at EPCOT

Disney’s new Genie service debuted recently as a guide to help guests maximize their day in the parks. This free guide is a real-time wait time tracker that monitors when lines are low to suggest that guests head to a particular attraction at the best time. WDWNT’s own Eric Morton...
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Whittier Daily News

Playing the waiting game with Genie at Walt Disney World

I just didn’t see myself as a Genie+ kind of guy. As a frequent visitor to Walt Disney World’s theme parks, I bristled at the paying to take express routes — dubbed Lightning Lanes — to rides I’ve done plenty of times. So, I sat out the first few days...
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Princesses Are Back With No Masks Indoors. Are Disney Guests Next?

When Walt Disney World Resort closed abruptly at the end of the day on Sunday, March 15, 2020, Disney fans did not know just yet what the COVID pandemic meant for future Park visits. Now, 592 days later on October 28, 2021, Magic Kingdom’s Princess Fairytale Hall officially reopened and is welcoming Guests. Despite Walt Disney World’s face covering policy requiring masks at all indoor locations for both vaccinated and unvaccinated Guests, a Disney Princess (four actually) is smiling away with no masks insight. Could this mean Disney Guests will soon be able to join the Princesses and go maskless indoors?
TRAVEL
allears.net

The Disney Holiday Merchandise You Can Find Online Right Now!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The holiday season is upon us, and whether you’re on top of your list or you’re a last-minute shopper, shopDisney probably has a perfect gift for that special someone in your life (or for yourself!).
SHOPPING
allears.net

NEWS: Select Flights to Orlando Will Resume Soon from Ireland and the U.K.

The global pandemic has restricted travel into the U.S. since early 2020. The United States has restricted international travel into the country for non-U.S. citizens, and made citizens traveling back into the country meet specific testing requirements. It was recently announced that international travel restrictions would be lifted for vaccinated visitors. And now, there are more and more flight routes scheduled to resume soon.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Walt Disney World#Uk#Ireland Guests#The White House#Disney Magic Tickets#Irish#Disney Photopass#Winter Summerland#Espn Wide World Of Sports#Magic Ticket
disneyfoodblog.com

Select Disney Guests Can Score FREE Ice Cream on Halloween ONLY — Here’s How!

We’ve been gearing up for this spooky holiday for a while now by attending Boo Bash at Disney World and Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland, finding the best trick-or-treat spots, and trying all of the Halloween-themed treats around the Disney parks! Well, the day is almost here and we’ve just found a deal that involves FREE ICE CREAM (need we say more?).
FOOD & DRINKS
allears.net

AllEars TV: Disney World FREE Genie Challenge!

Today on AllEars TV, Molly is going to ONLY use free Genie for the whole day, starting at Animal Kingdom and then park hopping to Magic Kingdom. Is it worth it to use the free Genie itinerary? Let’s find out together!. Click below to follow Molly as she uses the...
TV & VIDEOS
allears.net

Is the Free Disney Genie ACTUALLY Helpful? We Tested it Out.

Now that Disney Genie has officially debuted in Disney World, we’ve been doing a LOT of testing of the new app. We’ve experienced the free version, paid Disney Genie+, and even the pay-per-ride Individual Attraction Selections to give you a full overview of what you can do in the parks.
CELL PHONES
allears.net

AllEars TV: Just How Expensive Can Disney Get?

What am I saying, you could buy a HOUSE for the amount of money some people spend on a Disney World vacation. From VIP Tours, to the secret members-only Club 33, to renting your own house on Disney World property, we’ll answer the age-old question, Just HOW EXPENSIVE Can Disney Get?
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Disney
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Must Now Wait Standby For WEB SLINGERS, Virtual Queue Disappears

On June 4, 2020, Disneyland Resort returned swinging from the pandemic closure as the theme Park Resort opened a brand-new land in Disney California Adventure. With the opening of Avengers Campus, Guests were able to finally experience the 3D ride that would bring Guests into W.E.B. — the Worldwide Engineering Brigade — all while slinging webs like Spider-Man as they worked to save Avengers Campus from out-of-control Spider Bots. The ride is called WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, and just like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, the new attraction utilizes a virtual queue system.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Crowds Dwindle, Massive Gaps Between Guests Seen

As the Disney Parks around the world have continued to open up as the pandemic begins to subside, it has been interesting to see how travel has bounced back. In Walt Disney World, we know that the Orlando Disney Parks were by far the most visited during the pandemic, and now, they are operating in a more “normal” way. However, there are still many protocols in place that were put there during the pandemic. For example, Disney Park Pass reservations are still in play, and there is still a capacity limit; however, we do not know what that limit is at this point. That being said, massive crowds have returned, and Guests still flood Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom to see the fireworks go each night as Disney Enchantment plays. Now that the United States border is once again open to foreign travelers who are fully vaccinated, those crowds will likely increase.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

VIDEO: Disney Genie Made Jafar Actor Break Character Mid-Show

Disney’s Aladdin: A Musical Spectacular was a Broadway-style show based on Disney’s 1992 animated film Aladdin at Disney California Adventure. Disney entertainers burst out into song and dance as they told the story of the animated film, Aladdin. However, the show closed in 2016 and was replaced by a musical stage show inspired by Disney’s 2013 animated film Frozen.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Shuts Down Hub Due to Protests

For Guests all over the world, visiting a Disney theme park is the best dose of Disney magic. From the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to Anaheim’s Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disneyland to Hong Kong Disneyland, Disney Parks worldwide offer an escape from reality with nighttime spectaculars like Magic Kingdom’s Disney Enchantment, and seasonal events like Oogie Boogie Bash and Merriest Nites.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy