(BPT) - How much data do you really need on your monthly cellular plan?. To hear most wireless companies tell it, the answer is simple: go unlimited! Mobile data usage has been on the rise over the past decade, even before the pandemic forced us to stare at our phones more than usual. Audio streaming, online gaming and especially HD/4K video streaming have steadily increased; and as apps get more complex, they require more data to run effectively.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO