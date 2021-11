Every now and then, you come upon something that makes you think hey, why didn't I think of that? We aren't in the business of building pickup truck campers, but seeing one with a fold-out rear deck certainly makes us wonder why we haven't seen more of them. Credit goes to Palomino RV and its new topper. In fact, it's so new it isn't even listed on Palomino's website.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO