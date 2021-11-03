East End Players Presents Mamma Mia

The Addams’, a family we have all grown to love whether through their 1960s television show, their classic 1990s movies or the newly animated version. The Addams’ are a fun, weird and quirky family that will now be live, onstage and in person! “The Addams Family,” performed by the LSB Players is based on the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The LSB Players is the theatre production company of the Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School. This year there are over 70 students involved in the production. The musical director for the show is Michael Bunting. The orchestra is directed and conducted by Thomas Grandprey and at the helm of the production is long time director and choreographer Carly Evans.

