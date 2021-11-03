CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East End Players Presents Mamma Mia

WSAW
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording. 'Ahmong Us' program helping to...

www.wsaw.com

scvnews.com

Canyon Theatre Guild Adds More Mamma Mia! Shows

Due to popular demand, the Canyon Theatre Guild announced its production of “Mamma Mia!” will be extended through Nov. 7. “Due to unprecedented demand, we are adding another weekend of shows,” said Executive and Artistic Director TimBen Boydston. “We would like to thank MTI New York for permission to extend this amazing production.”
THEATER & DANCE
willmarradio.com

Hayloft Student Players present "Rapunzel: The Haunted Forest"

"Rapunzel: the Haunted Forest" performances are Friday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, October 30 at 10 am. Preformed by children 1st to 9th grade. Tickets: $10 Adult, $5 Student. Tickets on sale at the door or call 235-9500 to purchase. Come support our young cast members of life...
PERFORMING ARTS
Junction City Daily Union

Junction City Little Theater to present 'Mamma Mia!'

After months of rehearsal, a canceled spring performance and the recasting of a few characters, Junction City Little Theater is ready to bring “Mamma Mia!” to the stage. The show will be performed at the C. L. Hoover Opera House at 135 W. Seventh St. in Junction City, on Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 11-13 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 7 and 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting jclittletheater.org/2019-2020-season.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
hometownsource.com

Watertown-Mayer theater bringing ‘Mamma Mia’ to stage

Fall plays are back, and among them is Watertown-Mayer’s production of “Mamma Mia.” This musical season is seeing comedy, pop songs, and plenty of talent. With things officially back to normal for the actors at Watertown-Mayer, it’s going to be an exciting season. “The students are super excited for this...
WATERTOWN, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Brillion High School prepares for iconic musical, Mamma Mia!

BRILLION, Wis. (WFRV) – We all know the catchy tune that will get stuck in your brain and Brillion High School students are bringing it to life in November. Brillion High School Music Department is performing Mamma Mia! for their 2021-22 high school production. Mamma Mia! is a story about a bride-to-be trying to find out who her real father is while performing popular hits from the 1970s group ABBA.
BRILLION, WI
signalscv.com

‘Mamma Mia!: The Musical’ is extended

The Canyon Theatre Guild has extended its production of “Mamma Mia: The Musical” for an extra weekend. Executive and Artistic Director TimBen Boydston said, “Due to unprecedented demand, we are adding another weekend of shows. We would like to thank MTI New York for permission to extend this amazing production.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Fairfax Times

Reston Community players presents The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)

RCP returns following the dawn of their newest apprenticeship program. For a limited time only, witness Reston Community Players’ (RCP) production of The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!). As the first show produced from the group’s youth apprentice program, attendees experience the magic of local talent working with the community’s young people.
RESTON, VA
kiowacountysignal.com

USD 350 students, staff prepare for 'Mamma Mia' show productions next weekend

With the permission licensing of Music Theatre International of New York (www.mtishows.com), St. John High School students and theater department will present Mamma Mia: MUSIC AND LYRICS by BENNY ANDERSSON and BJORN ULVAEUS, and some songs by STIG ANDERSON; BOOK by CATHERINE JOHNSON. The musical dates and times are as...
SAINT JOHN, KS
culturemap.com

Junior Players presents Future Stars Gala

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Junior Players' Future Stars Gala will feature a silent auction, live auction, wine pull, liquor pull, entertainment from Junior Players participants, and more.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Voice

Mamma Mia and Bjorn: Bonded

Mamma Mia is a female Domestic Shorthair Tortie who was born in July 2020. Bjorn is a male Domestic Shorthair born in July 2021. Mother and son, Mamma Mia and Bjorn, are a talkative pair and are always ready to chat. They are laid back and love to snuggle with each other. They will purr and rub up against their humans in the morning when they are ready for breakfast. They each are good with dogs and cats.
PETS
newspressnow.com

Liberty North theater students heat up stage with 'Mamma Mia!'

LIBERTY — This Thursday through Saturday, temperatures are going to start dipping into the 40s, but if anyone is looking to keep a warm mindset, look no further than Liberty North High School’s production of “Mamma Mia!”. Wrapped with the hits of ABBA, the musical tells the story of a...
LIBERTY, MO
Wicked Local

LSB Players presents ‘The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy’

The Addams’, a family we have all grown to love whether through their 1960s television show, their classic 1990s movies or the newly animated version. The Addams’ are a fun, weird and quirky family that will now be live, onstage and in person! “The Addams Family,” performed by the LSB Players is based on the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The LSB Players is the theatre production company of the Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School. This year there are over 70 students involved in the production. The musical director for the show is Michael Bunting. The orchestra is directed and conducted by Thomas Grandprey and at the helm of the production is long time director and choreographer Carly Evans.
MOVIES
Andover Townsman

'Mamma Mia' comes to Collins Center

The fire in their souls has been re-lit. Bright colorful costumes, an extravagant set and dancing queens are returning to the Collins Center. In the spring of 2020 the pandemic put theater productions on hold, and then students performed outside and in front of virtual audiences. Now, they are prepping one of the school’s biggest shows in years: “Mamma Mia” with the audience in house.
MOVIES
NewsChannel 36

The Lake Country Players to present 'The Wedding Singer'

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Lake Country Players will present their production of The Wedding Singer this upcoming weekend. Based on the hit 1998 Adam Sandler film of the same name, The Wedding Singer tells the story of lead singer Robbie Hart as he navigates finding love after being left at the altar.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Deerfield Valley News

Mamma Mia! Here they go again!

Left to right, Spencer Butynski, Peter Broussard, and Andrew Tolbert rehearse a scene from “Mamma Mia!.”
MOVIES
Atlantic City Press

East Lynne Theater Co. presents Sherlock Holmes

Step back in time on Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 29 and 30 and Nov. 5 and 6 at 8 p.m., when the Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company presents Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s “Sherlock Holmes’ Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle.” It is produced in the style of a radio broadcast, complete with live sound effects and commercials, just like the Sherlock Holmes’ radio series on NBC that premiered in 1930. Craig Wichman, founder and producer of the nationally acclaimed Quicksilver Radio Theater, adapted the script.
THEATER & DANCE
Rappahannock Record

Westmoreland Players to present Christmas musical Nov. 27-Dec. 19

Talented actors and musicians are rehearsing for “Sanders Family Christmas” at the Westmoreland Players Theater in Callao. “It will be a heartwarming return to live performances,” said director Nancy Royall about this cheerful sequel to the gospel musical “Smoke on the Mountain.”. The show will open at 7:30 p.m. November...
CALLAO, VA
Corbin News Journal

Photo Gallery: Colonel Players present ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’

The Whitley County High School Drama Department presented the play, ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,’ which was adapted by Claudia Hass, during performances Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. The Colonel Players had initially planned to hold the play at the WCHS Amphitheater, but it got moved into the school cafeteria due to rain.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY

