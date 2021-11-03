AUDIO: El Wrongo – “Demanding the Form to Leave”

Pop duo 7000apart have a new single out today dedicated to those struggling with mental illness. It’s an emphatic one; Amelie Eiding sings of clinging onto the light at the end of the tunnel, which is what allows her to endure the pain of now. She embraces the fact that it’s nothing she hasn’t gotten through before, and uses that notion to encourage others to keep their heads up as well. If you hear this song and are going through internal battles right now, keep in mind that what you’re dealing with is temporary, and that there’s plenty of beauty to be found along the road ahead. 7000apart bring an almighty message of empowerment with “Hope.”

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO