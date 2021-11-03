CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AUDIO: El Wrongo – “Demanding the Form to Leave”

By Bslowbro
Cover picture for the articleNoise rockers El Wrongo have a new single out this week. Entirely instrumental, the song...

AUDIO: 7000apart – “Hope”

Pop duo 7000apart have a new single out today dedicated to those struggling with mental illness. It’s an emphatic one; Amelie Eiding sings of clinging onto the light at the end of the tunnel, which is what allows her to endure the pain of now. She embraces the fact that it’s nothing she hasn’t gotten through before, and uses that notion to encourage others to keep their heads up as well. If you hear this song and are going through internal battles right now, keep in mind that what you’re dealing with is temporary, and that there’s plenty of beauty to be found along the road ahead. 7000apart bring an almighty message of empowerment with “Hope.”
MENTAL HEALTH
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: King Smith – “Relax”

King Smith has a new project out, and he’s fully laid back for “Relax.” The album incorporates the sound of a different time, with plenty of 808s and synth chords making the whole thing feel like the mid ’90s. Smith doesn’t take a break when it comes to the verses, though, spitting with intent about hustling and getting his money up whenever he gets the chance to. The album lives up to its name, however, with the retro-inspired beats feeling like a chilled out day with your feet up. It’s a nod to the past that pays tribute in the right ways. Check out “Relax” below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Black Challenger – “Radiance”

Dark synthwave artist Black Challenger is out with his second album today. Without any lyrics, “Radiance” dwells in the night-cloaked rapture of electronic ether. There’s not a single moment of under-confidence in adventure here; the Challenger knows exactly where he’s going at all times, and the result is an enthralling expedition with each movement. For those that don’t know, Black Challenger is Will Bush of Immortal Girlfriend. It’s cool to watch Bush experiment with something a little different while retaining all the charm and wonder you love about the project with his brother Kevin.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Dave Schoepke – “Stunted”

Experimental drummer Dave Schoepke is out with the second single off his upcoming record. This one’s a collaboration with multi-instrumentalist Marco Sebastian Christ; Schoepke laid down the suspenseful beat while Christ added some cinematic ambience, giving the track a mysterious thrill friendly to an apocalyptic movie. Stay tuned for more to come from Dave Schoepke soon.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Schmuck – “Stoking The Unrest”

Schmuck, the rockers from Effingtasty Records, are back and stronger than ever with their new album, ‘Stoking The Unrest.’. This new album is an array of genres, and the band has done an excellent job of glueing everything together! Furthermore, while rock is the foundation of each tune, each one connects to something much more thrilling. Pop melodies run throughout, dance elements such as DNB drum beats rattle the speakers, and funk arrives for good measure!
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Wave Chapelle – “Same”

Wave Chapelle closed out his Pink Pack on Friday, and he did so in style with “Same.” The track features a lot of the smooth elements of the previous releases, but feels almost transitory from a lyrical standpoint, moving back into the direction of hustle-centric raps that we’ve seen in other monthly packs. The track is also a flex, however, talking about doing the same old things; they just happen to be grinding and getting money. We’ve seen Chapelle remain consistent on his weekly drops so far, and there’s no doubt more as we approach the end of the year. Check out “Same” below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: WebsterX – “1 Of 1”

After much anticipation, WebsterX dropped his latest album “1 Of 1” this past Friday. Part emotional investment, part flexing, the album feels like WebsterX is in between phases of his career. He isn’t afraid to talk about getting money, but at the same time, has the innocence of songs like recent single “Huffy,” which is about wanting to get back to the simpler things in life. Kweku Collins, Grace Weber and more make appearances on the album, with highlights like “Dreadlock Baby” and album closer “Gumdrops.” WebsterX is known to make the city move, so watch what he has in store next, and check out the album here below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: The First Rule – “It Will Be OK”

Hybrid punk band The First Rule have a new track out, and it’s full of positivity. Likely written in the throws of 2020, “It Will Be OK” is a song that reminds you that there are other things in the world besides whatever you’re stressing about, and whatever you’re going through will get better. There’s energy behind the song, but the lyrics take center stage on this release. It’s an uplifting message, especially in a time that felt especially bleak for just about all of humanity. There’s certainly more on the way from the band, but you can get a pick-me-up with “It Will Be OK” below:
MUSIC
AUDIO: Cntrlla – “Crime Pays”

Producer Cntrlla is back with another one, and he’s bringing the drama with “Crime Pays.” With a dub-like introduction building the drama, the bass ultimately drops hard, and it doesn’t stop. Things get glitchy, and the bass gets fuzzier, but the intensity is there on this track from the moment Cntrlla says go. It feels like a short track, but it’s just enough to get you hyped before ultimately fading out into the abyss. If you need some filthy dubstep in your life, Cntrlla has it in spades, and this track is just the latest example of that. Take a listen below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Credentials: “Why is My Arm Not a Lilac Tree?”

Experimental-noise rockers Credentials are finally out with their long-anticipated debut album today. Incorporating elements of post-rock and math rock, the band culminates everything they’ve developed since their conception in late 2018 up to now, resulting in an marvelous exhibition of meticulous noisescapes. It’s apocalyptic yet viscerally poetic with Sevan Arabaijan-Lawson’s alternation between spoken word and haunting vocals in addition to dissonant riffage, frequent and frenzied shifts in melody, pounding polyrhythms, and unpredictable structural decisions. This record is particularly resonant relative to the re-definitions in many of our lives right now; Credentials deliver one of the most hauntingly elegant and uncompromising albums of the year.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Toxic Ruin – “Nightmare Eclipse”

Almost creeping out of the shadows, Toxic Ruin’s new album, “Nightmare Eclipse” fades in like a beast emerging from the dark. What ensues is a pulverizing blend of thrash and power metal, with a need for speed soothed by blistering guitar parts and hyper-speed drums. With screaming vocals over the top of it all, the album is sensory overload in it’s most extreme sense. It’s not all pure firepower, however. At points, more melodic guitar parts take precedence, before ultimately bringing the thrash back. If you need to let loose, “Nightmare Eclipse” is the perfect soundtrack. Tear something up to the album below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

Chained Lizard Goes to Extremes on Electric Vibes

There are not too many songs in existence that come even remotely close to Chained Lizard’s “Electric Vibes”. Have you ever heard a tune where the drum pattern switches just about every eight bars? And not just the pattern, mind you, but the tempo as well, going from skyrocketing fast to nothing (as in bereft of any and all percussion) in a span of a few seconds?
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Rod Stench – “Double Bird”

Electronic-plunderphonics artist Rod Stench has a new album out today. There’s a diverse and humorous selection of samples here, ranging from a guy threatening to fight people in a parking lot to someone saying “life just doesn’t make sense” to dystopian echoes in the final track. Between the computerized house and techno beats there’s moments of unsettling ambience, allowing Stench to achieve a balanced collage of pop and experimentation. If you’re looking for something goofy but entirely genuine, Rod Stench’s new tape is just what you’re looking for.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Ian Ewing Featuring Soul Food Horns & L’indécis – “Vilano”

Ian Ewing has a new collaboration out with Soul Food Horns & L’indécis, and nothing is off limits on the track. “Vilano” is a three minute vacation, built around serene soundscapes that eventually make way for chillhop beats. Saxophones, flutes, funky bass lines and more all make cameos, but nothing overstays its welcome. It feels like perpetual motion, but chilled out enough that it could be played in just about any setting. Ian Ewing is a master of curating sounds, and this collaboration further proves that. Check out “Vilano” below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Rum Revere – “Tis Twas Twis”

Electronic sampler project Rum Revere has a new album out. It’s fun and eccentric while cleverly crafty; Brock Gourlie is up to his usual antics placing humorously-timed samples onto instrumental hip hop beats. Featured in this pack includes a spin on “Poison” by Bell Biv DeVoe, farting, cartoonish imagery, and getting taken into an alley. If you want a few chuckles while simultaneously wondering “how did he think of this?”, definitely listen to Rum Revere’s new tape.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

VIDEO: Grace Weber – “Touching The Sun”

Grace Weber has a new video out from her “A Beautiful Space” record, and she’s at her most soulful on “Touching The Sun.” The song is full of warm feeling, breathy vocals with a retro-inspired bass line behind it, and Weber sings of bliss on the track. The video, however, is full of late-night excursions, whether that be navigating the streets of California or a solo pool party. “Touching The Sun” is just one standout from the album, but it does encapsulate Weber’s sound and the core of her vocal abilities. We’ll watch Weber continue to grow, as she’s currently touring to support the album, but you can watch the video here below:
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: J. McCoy – “Drone #1”

Dark ambient artist J. McCoy is out with the first of a series of drone pieces he’s working on. The cover art is a perfect visual representation; for 26 minutes we soar in night-cloaked space like an unidentified flying object discovering Earth for the first time. It’s a powerful and dense synth composition from J. McCoy; we can’t wait to hear more soon.
VISUAL ART
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Normal Rituals – “Another Center”

Improvisational noise duo Normal Rituals are out with a new EP on Absurd Expedition. It’s four tracks crafted out of what feels right in the moment between sonic experimenters Peter J. Woods and Eli Smith. While the sounds here are mostly made with electronics and guitars, there’s what sounds like mouth noises opening the third track – boundary-pushing indeed. Everything ascends and falls with just the right amount of time as each decision made is a precise and intentional one. It’s a wondrously abstract exhibition from Normal Rituals, a duo of two truly fascinating sound artists.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

The Tanuki Project Remains Adamant on New EP

You know what the Tanuki Project has managed to achieve on its 4-track Extended Player entitled Adamant_Chapter#01? A cohesive project that sounds exactly what one in the 1960’s or 1970’s would speculate that music 50 or 60 years later—in the new millennium, when the year 2000 was a mere afterthought—would sound like.
MUSIC
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Shifter – “Cold Turkey”

The many projects of Armon Hassan are showing us the layers to his artistry, and a new track from his project Shifter gets into his more intimate side. “Cold Turkey” is a track about a relationship that has fallen apart, and Hassan blames his own shortcomings for a girl walking out of his life. It’s a personal sounding track, and while things are played straightforward for the vocal sections of the song, the guitar parts get piano accents and a bit more intricacy to close things out. Considering the first single from Shifter was an intense rock track, the follow-up gives the project a bit more depth. Listen to “Cold Turkey” below:
MUSIC

