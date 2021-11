We haven’t got many bad words to say about the Peugeot e-Partner. It drives well, it has a decent payload, it’s well-equipped and it has a perfectly serviceable electric range. Our only concern was the price. At more than £31,000, you’re paying out a lot more up front for the e-Partner than you would for its diesel equivalent but, factor in the fuel savings over the first few years of ownership, and you’ll be quids in before you know it.

