Reno County voters approve move from 3 to 5 commissioners

The Kansas Department of Transportation has started preliminary work on Phase I of the delayed T-WORKS K-383 modernization project in Norton and Phillips counties. Phase I consists of approximately 6 miles of K-383 in Phillips County, starting 2 miles east of Long Island and ending at the U.S. 183 junction. Project work will include reconstruction and widening of the highway on its existing alignment into a 24-foot mainline surface with 6-foot paved shoulders. KDOT also plans to decrease side slopes along the route and will flatten several sections of hills to help improve motorist visibility.

PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO