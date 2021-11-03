CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Frozen Hot Chocolate Returns to Dairy Queen

By AllOnGeorgia
allongeorgia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrozen Hot Chocolate, a fan favorite that brings the comfort of hot cocoa in delicious frozen form, is...

allongeorgia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Lasagnas That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I remember reading Garfield comics as a kid and feeling an intense kinship as the fat cat tossed pawfuls of lasagna in his face while “I Love Lasagna” floated in the thought-bubble above his head. Same, Garfield. Same.
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Queen#Restaurants#Soft Serve#Food Drink
FIRST For Women

Avoid Bland Scrambled Eggs With This Flavor-Boosting Ingredient

Nothing is worse than biting into a plate of eggs, only to have them taste bland and rubbery. While you could just try to make them better by sprinkling a pinch of salt and pepper, what if there was a way to get a richer and more complex flavor every time you make a scamble? Say hello to hondashi, the ingredient you’re definitely going to start putting in your eggs — and every other savory dish in your diet.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Moist Pound Cake Recipe

Pound cake is such a lovely, rich, and yet delicately flavored treat that's beloved by many. Sometimes, we find ourselves wondering if it doesn't deserve a more whimsical name than the rather unalluring "pound cake." Yet, once you understand why it's called "pound cake," the name actually begins to come off not merely as whimsical but downright decadent. And who doesn't love a decadent dessert?
RECIPES
countryliving.com

Classic Chicken Pot Pie

Topped with a golden, flaky crust and oozing creamy chicken and veggies, a scoop of this this pot pie on a cold day is pure heaven. This recipe originally appeared in Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking. For Filling:. 4 tbsp. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter. medium-size sweet onion, diced. cloves...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Allrecipes.com

How to Pan-Fry Fish

Pan frying is a quick and easy method for getting super crispy fish fillets. You don't need a deep fryer, and you don't have to use excessive amounts of oil either. Here's how to get moist, crispy pan-fried fish every time. How to Pan-Fry Fish in 5 Steps. This step-by-step...
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Easy Banana Cream Pie

This easy banana cream pie is so creamy and delicious! Ideal for all banana dessert lovers! And what’s best – it doesn’t really matter if you are not so good in the kitchen – this recipe is so simple that you will definitely succeed. So, impress your boyfriend, husband, family or friends with this delicious easy banana cream pie. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting Are the Quintessential Fall Dessert

The one ingredient that screams “fall”? Pumpkin, of course — and bakers go wild embracing the winter squash, making it the star of a variety of desserts from cakes and cheesecakes to pies. Among them: Martha Stewart, who has created the quintessential — and likely most delicious — fall dessert we’ve come across yet: pumpkin bars topped with cream cheese frosting.
FOOD & DRINKS
sunset.com

Mexican Hot Chocolate Bombs: Try This Recipe for the Warm Winter Drink

Hot chocolate has leveled up in the past year. Forget about the paper packets of cocoa—we’re talking about hot chocolate bombs! These chocolate spheres, which are plopped into steaming hot cups of milk and explode with a mix of cocoa, marshmallows, and other festive flavors, might have been on your Instagram feed this season. As an added element to the fad, we’re bringing you a Latin American twist from a Mexican American craft queen. So grab your fuzzy socks and a bag of marshmallows because we’re learning how to create Mexican hot chocolate bombs.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

Does Pumpkin Pie Need To Be Refrigerated?

So, you've baked up a beautiful homemade pumpkin pie from scratch. Or, maybe you just got home from Costco and have carried a store bought pumpkin pie from the car to the kitchen. Now what? Can that pumpkin pie stay on the counter or do you need to refrigerate it? Read on to find out!
FOOD & DRINKS
WEHT/WTVW

Dairy Queen will donate $1 for every Blizzard sold Thursday

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Thursday is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, a day each year where the restaurant chain donates $1 to the Children’s Miracle Network for every Blizzard sold. All the money raised stays within local hospitals. A few years ago, the Newburgh location made Joe Bird a special Eyewitness News Blizzard made […]
NEWBURGH, IN
vegnews.com

Lindt’s New Vegan Chocolate Bar Replaces Dairy With Oats

In January 2022, Swiss chocolatier Lindt & Sprungli will launch Lindt Classic Recipe vegan milk chocolate bars made with oat milk. The bars will be available in two varieties: Smooth and Hazelnut. To create the new certified vegan products, Lindt replaced dairy milk with gluten-free oat milk and almond paste.
FOOD & DRINKS
hilltopviewsonline.com

Hot chocolate bombs are the perfect DIY for cold weather

With cooler weather among us, now is the perfect time to start trying out cold weather recipes. St. Edward’s University hosted a hot chocolate bomb-making workshop on Oct. 21 in Ragsdale, teaching students how to make hot chocolate bombs just in time for the cool weather. Hot chocolate bombs are...
RECIPES
WBOY 12 News

Bridgeport Dairy Queen celebrates Miracle Treat Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Dairy Queens across the country celebrated Miracle Treat Day on Thursday in hopes of raising money for kids. On Miracle Treat Day, for every blizzard treat purchased, DQ donates $1 to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Officials from the Bridgeport Dairy Queen said they’re expecting the turnout to be good, especially with the […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
progressivegrocer.com

Frankford Candy Hot Chocolate Bombs

As the winter festive season approaches, Frankford Candy, provider of licensed confections and gifts and maker of the original Milk Chocolate Hot Chocolate Bomb, has expanded its assortment of the cold-weather treat to include three additional flavors: salted caramel, featuring a salted caramel-flavored Belgian milk chocolate exterior and vanilla mini marshmallows inside; peppermint, with a peppermint-flavored Belgian milk chocolate exterior and vanilla mini marshmallows inside; and double chocolate, offering half Belgian milk chocolate and half Belgian dark chocolate on the outside and vanilla mini marshmallows within. All four Frankford Hot Chocolate Bomb varieties come in a 1.6-ounce individual size at a suggested retail price of $2.99, with the Double Chocolate variety available exclusively at Walmart. Additionally, a 3.7-ounce three-count gift set featuring the Milk Chocolate, Salted Caramel and Peppermint varieties retails for a suggested $6.99.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy