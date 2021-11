The Jack Eichel era is over for the Buffalo Sabres. Just six years after he was drafted second overall at the 2015 NHL draft, he has been traded to the Vegas Golden Knights for a bevy of picks and prospects. While the impact surrounding this return will take years to unfold, it’s impossible to not look at the trade and wonder what could have been had Eichel stayed healthy.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO