Lewis Hamilton has got all to do in order to catch up to arch rival Max Verstappen in the Driver’s Standings. With only 5 races to go, it seems like the seven-time world champion has to get all his strategies right in order to finally improve his claim in the title race. However, Red Bull’s Helmut Marko has predicted that the reigning world champion faces further grid penalties from change to his Mercedes power unit in the final five races of the 2021 F1 season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO