GAME RECAP #10: NUCKS WIN!!! No Really. Drop Rags 3-2 in Miller Time

The Penguins have a pretty familiar looking lineup from recent times, no major changes from last game. Pittsburgh gets the game’s first power play when Connor Murphy gets a penalty for clearing the puck over the glass (pretty generous call for the Pens, IMO, looked like it went off Drew O’Connor, but hey, take it where you get it) but the power play woes continue. The Pens do that thing when their power play is bad and too many players are stationary for too long and they do very little with it as they mostly look disengaged and generate almost nothing (no shots on goal, no scoring chances, just one shot attempt that misses the net wide).

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO