One of the takeaways from this week's new Halo Infinite campaign footage was that it appears the new Halo game is designed purposefully to give players a heck of a lot more freedom than in past games. 343's Joseph Staten doubled down on this in a blog post. He said Halo games have always been about giving players freedom to make tactical choices, but none have ever come to close to what Halo Infinite will offer in terms of player freedom--and this includes the freedom to send AI teammates to their deaths just seconds after saving them, if you so wish.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO