Nick Saban turns 70 this weekend. Alabama football is off on Saturday, but the players are expecting to have something special for him. The team usually has a meeting, and it turns into players singing “Happy Birthday” with hats, cupcakes, kazoos, and other things. He may still get the treatment, but Coach Saban received something better on Tuesday. During player interviews, three of his athletes took the podium and spoke on why they chose to play for him. Evan Neal, Cameron Latu, and Malachi Moore held nothing back.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO