More Experienced and Talented, Loyola Women’s Basketball Ready to Build Off Past Season’s Success

The women’s tennis team has had a strong fall campaign through their first three tournaments. In their first collegiate tournament at Charleston Southern, Daniela Porges ‘25 and Linden Patterson ‘25 demonstrated their ability to be big presences on the team. Patterson got her first win against Campbell’s Anna-Marie Kopecka in a three-set battle. Porges dominated fellow Charleston Southern freshman Amila Jusufbegvic 6-1, 6-1. Porges continued her promising start at Georgia Southern, downing Mercer 6-2, 6-1 and Kennesaw State 6-1, 6-1 on Court 5. However, doubles dominance was a theme at Georgia Southern. The duo of Kavya Patel ‘25 and Josie Schaffer ‘23 downed Georgia State 7-6 and North Florida 6-1. The freshman pairing of Porges and Patterson also proved deadly, beating Georgia State 6-3 and UT-Chattanooga 6-1 in consecutive days.

DAVIDSON, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO