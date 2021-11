The Atlanta Braves will face the Houston Astros on Wednesday night in Game 2 of the World Series from Minute Maid Park. The Braves look to take the first two games of the series when they take the field tonight, they had no problems in the first game after putting up six runs on the Astros. Houston will look to even up the series and will have a tough time if they lose two in a row.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO