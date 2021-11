The Ripple price prediction has been following sideways movement over the past few days as the coin now appears to be resuming a bullish run. XRP/USD has seen a small increase of around 2.91% as the market opens today and it currently trades at $1.16 above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. In the past few days, the coin faced hard times moving above the $1.20 level as the previous attempts so far have failed. Despite this, XRP/USD is still making an effect to cross above the moving averages.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO