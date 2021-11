Ethereum price soared to an all-time high on Wednesday. Solana is a fast-growing platform that has more runway to grow. Kadena has faster speeds than most Ethereum-killers. Ethereum (ETH/USD) price soared to a new all-time high on Wednesday as investors rushed to inflation hedges. These gains mean that the Ethereum price has jumped by more than 580% this year. This makes it a better performer than Bitcoin, which has risen by about 130%. Still, beneath the surface, there are some hot Ethereum alternatives that have done well this year. Some of them have a longer growth runway than Ethereum.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 21 HOURS AGO