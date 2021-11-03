CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 things Microsoft has learned about successful hybrid work

By Jen Colletta
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the pandemic is still redefining what hybrid looks like, Microsoft's HR team is already capitalizing on lessons learned. With more than 175,000 employees across 74 countries, Microsoft was faced with an enormous people challenge when the pandemic set in early last year and the world of work largely moved to...

This is the new Pinterest CHRO’s greatest COVID lesson

Former Nordstrom people leader Christine Deputy is bringing more than 30 years of HR leadership experience to her new role. Christine Deputy’s HR experience spans a range of industries—and the globe. Over the last three decades, she’s held HR leadership positions at Thomas Cook Group, Starbucks and Dunkin’, where she was the CHRO, as well as at U.K.-based entities like Barclays Bank and Aviva. She spent the previous six years helming HR for Nordstrom, where she led the organization’s COVID-19 response. This summer, she set her sights on a new challenge: chief people officer at social media platform Pinterest.
Microsoft Channel 9 is becoming part of Microsoft Learn

Microsoft Channel 9 is a popular website that keeps you up to date with videos from people behind the scenes building products at Microsoft. After 17 years of its launch, Microsoft has now decided to shutdown Channel 9. Channel 9 team will become part of Microsoft Learn and most of the Channel 9 content will be migrated to Microsoft Learn alongside documentation and Microsoft Learn content.
How Moderna’s people strategy helped bring the COVID vaccine to market

The CHRO of the vaccine-maker says the company believes 'anything is possible.'. Two years ago, few people outside of biopharmaceutical circles had likely heard of the company Moderna. Now, it’s a household name—thanks to its COVID-19 vaccine, which received emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration at the end of 2020. As of last week, more than 156 million Moderna COVID vaccines have been administered in the U.S.
HR tech Number of the Week: virtual meetings

Employees are spending more than half of their workweeks in meetings, according to a new report. What that means for HR leaders. If you think you’re drowning in Zoom meetings, you’re not alone. According to a trend report conducted by meeting assistant solution provider Reclaim.Ai, the average professional is now spending an additional 6.7 hours in meetings each week, or 65% of their entire workweek, jumping from 26.3 hours in February 2020 to 32.9 hours in October 2021. This is a 25.3% increase in weekly meeting time.
ceoworld.biz

Hybrid Work is Really About Trust

More than anything else, successful hybrid working is about trust. CEOs trusting managers, managers trusting employees and employees trusting themselves and their teammates to do the right thing, regardless of where they are based, to achieve the outcomes they hope to achieve. Yet, when it comes to the decisions that...
nojitter.com

Evolving IT to Meet the Hybrid Work Challenge

One of the most striking moves any enterprise made during the pandemic was REI’s decision to sell off a brand-new headquarters campus that had been scheduled to open in mid-2020. What was particularly bold was that the decision to sell the facility came less than half a year into the pandemic, in August 2020.
commercialintegrator.com

Poly and Microsoft Teams Rooms Studio Kits Bring Equity and Ease to Hybrid Work

Poly has unveiled an updated Poly Room Solutions for Microsoft Teams Rooms — the new lineup of Poly Studio Kits offers premium audio and video for focus, small, medium, and large rooms, and feature Poly DirectorAI technology. With an optimized room view as well as speaker tracking and framing technology,...
Microsoft Viva is now generally available to help transform your hybrid work experience

Earlier this year, we began the journey of building the first employee experience platform (EXP) for the hybrid era with Microsoft Viva. Our vision was to foster a culture of human connection, purpose, growth, wellbeing, and results. Today, we are excited to announce that all four Viva modules shared at the beginning of that journey—Viva Connections, Viva Insights, Viva Topics, and Viva Learning—are now generally available and with the purchase of just one plan, the new Viva suite, you have access to all of them. We are also announcing new capabilities and partnerships for each module and a centralized IT admin experience. And in the coming year, the Viva suite will provide access to a new module powered by the recent acquisition of Ally.io, a leading objectives and key results (OKR) company, to help people and teams build alignment and achieve better business outcomes.
Microsoft Office expanding with new ‘Loop’ application focused on hybrid work

Microsoft is announcing a new Microsoft Office application today called “Microsoft Loop.” The app is a revamped version of the collaborative Microsoft Fluid technology, and it’s designed with a specific focus on remote work. Head below for the details. As reported by the Verge, Microsoft’s Fluid technology centers on “blocks...
MIT Technology Review

Innovating for the hybrid future of work

In March 2020, companies large and small, across industries, and around the world, had to pivot nearly overnight to remote work because of pandemic-related shutdowns. In fact, over a third of US workers reported working remotely during that time, including nearly three-quarters of the highest-income workers. Digital meeting and collaboration tools such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Slack became commonplace. Organizations figured out how to hire workers without ever seeing them in person. Many employees cheered the end of long commutes and more time with family, while others lamented the lack of boundaries between work and home.
Four Tips For Successful Hybrid Meetings

Antonia Bowring, principal ABstrategies LLC, MBA. Ranked #6 Executive Coach in New York in 2021 by Influence Digest. My client Kara, a chief marketing officer at a rapidly growing online supplement business, had gotten the hang of participating in and running virtual meetings. She had learned all the hacks — position lighting in front, not behind you, reduce distractions like alerts popping up, understand where the camera is so that you make better eye contact, etc. She even varied her virtual background to foster conversation at the beginning of a meeting. Kara thought hybrid meetings would work the same way now that her office, like so many, figures out in-person and virtual work arrangements. But when we met, she expressed frustration at how it felt to participate in hybrid meetings — particularly those that she wasn’t running.
Microsoft Office—Transforming for the hybrid world

For years, the established patterns of work were clear. Communication took place via email and content creation was mostly documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. In the last 18 months, the world changed, and we adapted to a new working environment where people had to complement traditional communication tools and in-person collaboration with alternative solutions, quickly digitalizing everything we do across our life.
Making the Hybrid Workplace Work

I recently joined the JA Worldwide Global Council and, as part of the group, attended my very first in-person meeting since COVID swept the globe. The meeting took place in a law firm conference room in midtown Manhattan. It was a microcosm of “the new normal”: Half of us were in person — masked, vaccinated and six feet apart — and the other half joined through Zoom.
