Waco, TX

College Marching Band Pays Tribute to Foo Fighters at Football Game

By Joe DiVita
 8 days ago
Baylor University's Golden Wave Band performed a special halftime tribute to Foo Fighters at a football game on Oct. 30 in celebration of the band's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It was a Texas showdown as the Baylor Bears faced off against the Texas Longhorns...

#The Band#The Foo Fighters#American Football#Baylor University#Baylor Bears#The Texas Longhorns#The Golden Wave Band
