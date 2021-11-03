CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto.com is Twitch Rivals’ official global marketing partner

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrypto exchange to bridge the gap between crypto and esports through this multi-year partnership. Crypto.com has media placement, in-stream branded segments, category exclusivity, activations at Twitch events. Partnership launches tomorrow during Twitch Rivals: Ultimate Challenge, live from Vegas. Crypto.com, the world’s most dynamically growing crypto platform, and Twitch Rivals...

Reuters

Uber-rival Bolt sees Africa as growth market

STOCKHOLM/LISBON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bolt, a rival of Uber's (UBER.N) ride-sharing and food delivery business, plans to focus on Europe and Africa for now, Chief Executive Markus Villig said in an interview, brushing aside the prospect of any possible expansion in the United States. The Estonian startup, which also...
tvtechnology.com

LTN Global Partners With Zixi On Network Access

WALTHAM, Mass.—LTN Global has added Zixi access to its network, enabling more than 300 Zixi-integrated partners to deliver feeds to its managed service network, Zixi said today. The LTN network supports full-time, occasional use and event production workflows and offers 24/7 operators and monitoring teams. It can reliably deliver content...
The Hollywood Reporter

Zynga Unveils ‘Disco Loco 3D’ Game Exclusively for TikTok

Mobile gaming giant Zynga unveiled on Monday that its music and dancing-themed game Disco Loco 3D is entering soft launch in select markets exclusively for TikTok. Disco Loco 3D is a single-player endless runner game where players collect their own dance moves while challenging their friends and followers and avoiding obstacles on an increasingly challenging catwalk. As well as dancing to funk music, players can enter “fever mode” and use their dance moves to swipe away at objects approaching them. “We see a tremendous opportunity to reach new audiences across the globe through TikTok’s massive and unparalleled user base. We are thrilled...
invezz.com

Civic launches Ignite Pass, tool to eliminate bots in NFT mints and drops

Artists and marketplaces can start using Ignite Pass on Solana today. Civic ensures compliance with future regulations by providing a unique on-chain solution for NFT and DeFi. Civic Technologies, a leading digital identity solutions innovator, has launched a free tool for creators and NFT marketplaces called Ignite Pass. The tool eliminates bot participation in NFT drops and mints, Invezz learned from a press release.
invezz.com

Crypto.com launches Cronos mainnet beta

The Cronos mainnet beta has officially launched today, November 8, 2021. The launch targets DeFi, NFTs and Metaverse. Cronos mainnet beta will also bring decentralized applications to the Crypto.com ecosystem. The Cronos mainnet beta has officially launched on November 8. Cronos will now be the first Cosmos EVM chain for...
invezz.com

Kin launches new apps, games, marketplaces in Solana NFT space

Kin ecosystem projects contribute to a giant tokenized economy. Kreechures is the first generative collectible NFT role-playing game ever minted on Solana. Shiny is a new app that lets users exchange, buy, and sell Solana NFTs using Kin. Kin, a decentralized cryptocurrency purposely designed to integrate easily across mobile and...
dexerto.com

Twitch streamers demand more sub revenue as rival platforms increase rates

Twitch streamers unhappy with the platform offering them significantly less subscription revenue than rival sites, demanding some serious changes. As the streaming wars heat up, YouTube and Facebook Gaming are looking to gain steam and steal some of Twitch’s top talent. While YouTube has done this by acquiring top streamers...
Benzinga

Benzinga News Integrates Into Crypto.com's Newsfeed

Benzinga's cryptocurrency news feed will be featured inside the price feed of the Crypto.com (CRYPTO: CRO) financial services firm — whose rapid growth recently caused its mobile application to become the most downloaded Android mobile app in the United States. What Happened: Now whenever Crypto.com users check the prices of...
martechseries.com

Anthology Marketing Group Joins FINN Partners

Acquisition Bolsters FINN’s Integrated Marketing Capabilities and Amplifies the Firm’s Global Leadership in the Travel Sector. Global independent marketing and communications firm, FINN Partners, announced that it has acquired Anthology Marketing Group, Inc., an 86-person Hawai’i-based agency with deep Travel and Tourism expertise, and the largest integrated marketing and communications agency in the state. Dennis Christianson, Founder and CEO of Anthology Marketing Group, will join FINN as a managing partner. Mary Fastenau, Nathan Kam, David Pettinger and Wenona Harris will join FINN as senior partners.
aithority.com

World’s Fastest Growing Cryptocurrency Platform, Crypto.com, Launches Campaign Introducing Platform To Global Consumers

Campaign starring Matt Damon to air in 20+ countries building on recent sponsorships including Formula 1, UFC, the 76ers and more. Crypto.com, the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, rolled out a global ad campaign supported by recent sponsorship announcements, to formally introduce the platform to consumers around the world. Founded in 2016, Crypto.com serves over 10 million customers with the world’s fastest growing crypto app, along with the Crypto.com Visa Card — the world’s most popular crypto card program. The company is committed to building the future of the internet: Web3. Powered by cryptocurrency, Web3 will be more fair and equitable, owned by the builders, creators and users. The new ad, “Fortune Favors the Brave”, which stars Matt Damon, is directed by Oscar winner Wally Pfister and produced by David Fincher, highlights the company’s own ethos, while inspiring those who want to change the course of history with a timeless phrase first uttered thousands of years ago.
chatsports.com

Global Traditional Advertising Agency Services Market Top Players 2026: Epsilon, Televerde, 360I, COX Media, MDC Partners etc.

The analysis includes profiles of firms in the Traditional Advertising Agency Services market from a variety of nations. The research highlights the challenges in the Traditional Advertising Agency Services industry for a better understanding of the situation. The report discusses the business profiles of the key competitors of the market. This provides a clearer picture of the top market players’ business strategies. The main themes discussed are of relevance to investors, government officials, market participants, and the general public. During these pandemic times, the worldwide Traditional Advertising Agency Services market dynamics have transformed. The supply chain, competition, demand, and need are all examined in the market study.
cryptonews.com

Watch How Matt Damon Helps Crypto.com Spend USD 100M On Global Campaign

Pouring millions into marketing, major crypto platform Crypto.com has launched a new global advertising campaign aimed to boost the company’s worldwide recognition, featuring big Hollywood names. Named “Fortune Favors the Brave,” the campaign stars Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon. It was directed by Wally Pfister who won an Academy Award for...
My Nintendo News

Switch gets official Twitch app today

The Nintendo Switch has finally got a new media app and it is the official Twitch app from Amazon. You can download the app from the eShop worldwide today and watch your favourite streamers, check out some games you are considering purchasing, or sit back and watch some competitive e-sports streams from The Pokemon Company. The choice is yours!
invezz.com

RingCentral is up 25% following partnership with Mitel

RingCentral is set to become Mitel’s exclusive UCaaS partner. Mitel will continue to concentrate on providing the world with top UC solutions. According to the agreement, RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) will become an exclusive Mitel UCaaS partner and provide the company’s global client base with a mobile-first, next-gen, cloud communication platform that’s secure, reliable, and broad enterprise application integrations and is rich in functionality.
invezz.com

EToro adds Axie Infinity, Chiliz, SushiSwap, and Quant to its crypto trading platform

Crypto giant eToro added four new coins to its platform. The list includes Axie Infinity, Chiliz, SushiSwap, and Quant. EToro now offers access to 40 crypto assets. Crypto platform giant eToro announced the addition of four new coins to its investment platform, including Axie Infinity (AXS/USD), Chiliz (CHZ/USD), SushiSwap (SUSHI/USD), and Quant (QNT/USD). The addition brings its total crypto offering to 40 crypto assets.
Variety

Disney Will Boost Investment in Disney Plus Through 2024, Focusing on Global Content Expansion

Disney CEO Bob Chapek told investors Wednesday that the company is increasing its multibillion-dollar spending on content for Disney Plus as it adds more local and regional content for worldwide audiences. Last December, Disney projected it would spend between $8 billion-$9 billion on content for its premiere streaming service in its fiscal year 2024, and Chapek said that amount would now rise. “As you know, we announced at our last Investor Day that we expect our total content expense to be between $8 and $9 billion in fiscal 2024, and we will now be increasing that investment further, with the primary driver...
Tire Review

Bridgestone, Arrival partner on Global Service Network Program

Arrival has announced a Service Network Program that will use the company’s digital service platform to train and certify any technician to service its vehicles. The service platform uses the data from Arrival’s vehicles and proprietary algorithms to enable existing service providers to repair and maintain its electric vans and buses. This will utilize existing networks of technicians and workshops.
