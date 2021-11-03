Bottom Six Minutes 11: If only the Canadiens played Detroit more

Angelina’s Grill and Bar team # 1 traveled to Welcome Inn for Tuesday night pool league. Rain, while not quite drenching, was descending from the sky. Everyone, it seemed, was really thankful that it was falling again. Joshua House is Angelina’s team # 1 leader, with the youngest team in the League. Joshua led off facing Ian Rebesch of Welcome Inn team # 1. Both players are among the best, but Ian is older than Josh and that may have mattered. When the chalk dust settled, Ian was the winner and Josh was going through his mistakes, and what he “should have done,” as opposed to what he did. Joshua didn’t make a mistake. In the end, Ian was snookered but played an exceptional kick shot that drilled it, and also gave him shape for the win. It was both a gutsy play and the only play Ian really had. Josh played well, just not as well as Ian on this night.

FORT BRAGG, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO