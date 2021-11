After teasing the new release on Instagram on Thursday, YG dropped a new single as promised titled “Sign Language,” along with its accompanying music video. The video follows YG cruising down sun-kissed California streets as he raps over a smooth and buoyant instrumental. While it’s unclear whether “Sign Language” is part of a larger album rollout, the rapper has been hard at work dropping new music. He’s shared new tracks like “Hit Em Up,” “Go Big,” and “Perfect Timing,” and even collaborated with Mozzy on the project Kommunity Service back in May. YG recently flexed his musical prowess on Instagram, where he stood casually next to a plaque he had received for selling over 26 million records.

