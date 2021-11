Here’s a fun way to kick off your otherwise hum-drum Wednesday: there’s a new song and video from Indian folk metal outfit Bloodywood!. The most prominent musical features of “Gaddaar” are nu-metal grooves, rapping and traditional Indian folk instrumentation, including the dhol (a drum), a flute, and the single-stringed tumbi (similar to a sitar to these Western ears). If that sounds like an eclectic mix, well, it is! Plenty of other folks seem to think so, too; “Gadaar” has racked up over 42,000 views on YouTube since its premiere less than 24 hours ago. I totally understand the appeal, although I wager a lot of metalheads took one quick look at this article’s headline and internally messaged the puke emoji to themselves.

