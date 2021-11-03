CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Week on Mountain Lake Journal November 1st, 2021

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week the renaissance taking place in a small Adirondack community where...

2021 Montreal Mayoral Debate | Preview

The leading candidates for Mayor of Montreal meet for their one and only english language debate before election day on November 7th. Valerie Plante, Denis Coderre and Balarama Holness take part in their final televised debate which will be rebroadcast on Mountain Lake PBS this Saturday at 6PM. Among the topics: housing, public safety, English language and inclusion and transportation.
WORLD
KLEM

Monday Afternoon News, November 1st

(Le Mars) — The city’s odd/even parking ordinance begins today, and will continue through April 1st. Le Mars Police Chief Kevin Vande Vegte says enforcement will be all season long, regardless of whether or not there is snow on the ground. Vande Vegte says 6:00 p.m. is the start of...
LE MARS, IA
theridgewoodblog.net

Leaf collection begins November 1st

Ho-Ho-Kus NJ, Leaf collection begins November 1st- Residents should rake the leaves to the street no more than seven days prior to the date indicated on the schedule for pick up in their district. Please note there may be variations +/- in the schedule due to weather conditions or emergencies. However, we will always be there on or after the date. Leaves must be out the night before the date indicated to ensure removal.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
nodawaybroadcasting.com

MODOT Construction Week of November 1st

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing from Route FF to the Iowa state line, Nov. 1 – 4 Route M – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 71 to Guilford, Nov. 1 – 5 Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project northbound over Hopkins Creek (mile marker 58) through October * (Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)
IOWA STATE
CBS Denver

Dozens Of Volunteers Surprise Colorado Veteran With Yard Work & Playground

DENVER (CBS4) – Tyler Wilson, a wounded Army veteran, was surprised with 75 strangers at his home. They were volunteers from Home Depot, Semper Fi and America’s Fund. They helped install a new fence, work on landscaping projects and even installed a new playground for Wilson’s children. (credit: CBS) “Now coming out, watching them, their eyes light up, it’s just unbelievable. I couldn’t be more grateful to everyone who came out to help, it’s truly amazing,” said Wilson. The project kicks off the Home Depot Foundation’s Operation Surprise campaign. It’s an annual giving campaign which runs from Veterans Day through the end of the year.
COLORADO STATE
Politics
WJBF

Edgefield County moves to modified school year for 2022-23

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On Tuesday, November 9th with a unanimous vote, the Edgefield County School District (ECSD) Board of Trustees approved a modified district calendar for the 2022-23 academic year. The approved calendar features a first day for students of August 1, 2022, two weeks earlier than when students would begin with a […]
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
CBS LA

Hundreds Of Flags On Display In Murrieta Ahead Of Veterans Day

MURRIETA (CBSLA) – Ahead of Veterans Day, more than 2,000 American flags are on display in Murrieta this week to honor those who have served in the military. Nov. 9, 2021. (CBSLA) The Veterans Day tribute is on display at Town Square Park as part of the 13th annual Murrieta Field of Honor. Many of the flags have the names of fallen heroes attached to them. The display will be in place through Nov. 14.
MURRIETA, CA
CBS Denver

Colorado Woman Hopes To Pass Torch On Creating ‘38,000 Smiles’

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman’s quest to send tens of thousands of holiday cards to troops overseas is hitting one last hurdle this holiday season. Marlys Halbeisen has written 25,000 cards herself over the past year, but her source for funding the postage dried up. “I just sit down with boxes of cards and a pen and turn on the TV and watch the Hallmark channel and write cards,” Halbeisen said. “I hope people will help me out.” (credit: CBS) On Wednesday, Halbeisen and a few friends loaded up 75 boxes full of letters and shipped them off to a nonprofit...
COLORADO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Obese Metro Area in Every State

Recent public health crises, namely the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid epidemic, have overshadowed a longer-standing problem in the United States — obesity. Since the early 1960s, the share of American adults under age 75 who are considered obese more than tripled. Currently, an estimated 72.2 million Americans age 20 and up are obese, or […]
HEALTH
CBS Denver

Weld RE-4 School District Looking For Other Solutions To Booming Population & Lack Of Schools

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld RE-4 School District, which serves predominantly the towns of Windsor and Severance, is approaching a capacity issue within their schools as the region booms with new housing. However, with voters recently striking down an initiative to add new schools while replacing outdated ones, the district says they have a “problem with no clear solution” on their hands. (credit: CBS) Preliminary results from the November election showed a majority of voters in the district rejected a bond that would have replaced the aging Windsor Middle School while also providing funds to build additional schools and expand others. In...
WINDSOR, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Veterans Surprised With New Wheels

DENVER (CBS4) – Two Denver military veterans were surprised with new cars just ahead of Veterans Day. The goal is to give the veterans the ability to get around where transportation options are limited. (credit: CBS) Brian Gagnon and Michael Wayman are among the 45 veterans across the country who were gifted the car. (credit: CBS) “It’s really nice to see that people acknowledge that the hardest challenges we face aren’t always when we’re deployed but when we get home,” said Gagnon. “I’ve got butterflies in my stomach. I just really appreciate this.” The hope is having access to reliable transportation can help the veterans get to appointments and reach employment centers. (credit: CBS) The surprises were part of Progressive’s “Keys to Progress” which, for nine years, has given away 800 vehicles. Veterans Day is Nov. 11.
COLORADO STATE
Daily Mining Gazette

“Storm Lake” director, star talk journalism at 41 North

HOUGHTON — A Pulitzer Prize-winning editor of a small-town Iowa paper and the co-director of the film about it answered questions following a screening of the film at part of the 41 North Film Festival at Michigan Technological University Friday. Cullen won the Pulitzer in 2017 for a series of...
HOUGHTON, MI
SignalsAZ

Mondays with the Mayor – November 1st

Mayor Kell Palguta provides a weekly update on the happenings in Prescott Valley, in a video series titled: “Mondays with the Mayor.”. Watch the “Mondays with the Mayor” video, posted on the Town of Prescott Valley Facebook page:. In this segment, Mayor Palguta covered a few topics including:. Safe Trick...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
104.5 KDAT

South Dakota Gets Pummeled with 27″ of Snow in 24 Hours

The snow is inching closer and closer to Iowa. On October 1st, the city of Fairbanks in Alaska received three inches of fresh snow and another 2.8” the following day, October 2nd – both new daily records for snowfall. On Wednesday, October 13th, areas near Deadwood, South Dakota received a...
ENVIRONMENT

