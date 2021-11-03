This Week on Mountain Lake Journal November 1st, 2021

DENVER (CBS4) – Two Denver military veterans were surprised with new cars just ahead of Veterans Day. The goal is to give the veterans the ability to get around where transportation options are limited. (credit: CBS) Brian Gagnon and Michael Wayman are among the 45 veterans across the country who were gifted the car. (credit: CBS) “It’s really nice to see that people acknowledge that the hardest challenges we face aren’t always when we’re deployed but when we get home,” said Gagnon. “I’ve got butterflies in my stomach. I just really appreciate this.” The hope is having access to reliable transportation can help the veterans get to appointments and reach employment centers. (credit: CBS) The surprises were part of Progressive’s “Keys to Progress” which, for nine years, has given away 800 vehicles. Veterans Day is Nov. 11.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO