CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Celebrated queer cartoonist Paige Braddock (‘85) on change and acceptance

By Lexie Martin, Contributor
utdailybeacon.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday night, the Pride Center hosted UT and Daily Beacon alumnus Paige Braddock to discuss her career as well as to answer some questions that aspiring artists might have. Braddock graduated from UT in 1985 and has had an incredible career. She started working for Charles Schultz, creator...

www.utdailybeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Lobo

Way OUT West Film Fest celebrates queer stories

The 19th annual Way OUT West Film Fest ran completely virtually from Oct. 15-24, marking the second year in a row it has done so because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unlike other film festivals that relegate LGBTQ+ content to a specific film genre, Way OUT West only features LGBTQ+ stories told and created by LGBTQ+ filmmakers.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Austin Chronicle

Qmmunity: Queer Moves, Queer Grooves

Don your freak-flag-flyin', most fabulous workout gear, y'all. Austin's queer fitness fanatic Erica Nix is in the midst of her first-ever feature-length film project, and she wants Austin's LGBTQmmunity – yes, you, dear reader – to be a part of its final dance sequence. Written and produced by local creative team This Is Not a Cult, which includes Nix, Jeremy Stilb, Sawyer Stoltz, and Jessica Gardner, Erica's First Holy Shit stars Nix as she "explores religion, psychedelic rituals, therapeutic healing, and politics" in what Stoltz describes as a satire of the "mass culture of seekers and society's insatiable need for personal fulfillment." Sounds trippy, yea? Perhaps it's only fitting that the film's dance finale calls for 100 (or so) queerdos movin' and groovin' outside City Hall (301 W. Second) to an aerobics dance routine. In order to be a part of the filming this Sunday, Nov. 14, noon-3pm, the most important thing is to register online at linktr.ee/workoutwithericanix beforehand, stresses Nix. That way you can start learning the routine through a practice video, and registration's also needed for you to be credited for all your sweet moves. Then, throw on some fun and bright clothes. "Think about your favorite John Waters character or perhaps you are a pedestrian that got swept up in the excitement," suggests Nix. "Kinky freaks, drag queens, Goddess – I dunno!" It's important to Nix that folks aren't intimidated by the routine, so she's included modifications for every move, which you can find in the practice video. "You can dance in a chair. You can use no arms and just feet. Just come and have fun! I want to capture my community in all its shapes, sizes, and abilities." Erica's First Holy Shit is expected to be released in early 2022, and stars Austin queerlebrities Hermajestie the Hung, Nikki DeVaughn, Tatiana Cholula, and more – and now you!
AUSTIN, TX
utdailybeacon.com

John Jackson Miller Feature

Star Wars author and Daily Beacon alumni, John Jackson Miller speaks about his experience in the comics industry. Miller has written for Star Trek, Marvel, The Simpsons, Halo, Mass Effect, and many other franchises. Some of his Marvel characters have even made their way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Miller worked at the Beacon and graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1990.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ARTnews

Queer|Art’s Inaugural Black Artist Mentorship Award Goes to Pamela Sneed

The New York–based nonprofit Queer|Art has launched a new prize, the Black Queer|Art|Mentorship Award for Artists and Organizers, the first of which will go to poet and artist Pamela Sneed. The organization’s fifth annual Prize for Sustained Achievement has also been awarded to photographer Lola Flash. Both artists will receive a cash prize of $10,000 each. “Together, these awards represent a natural outgrowth of Queer|Art’s work and values by honoring LGBTQ+ artists both within our immediate community and within the wider community of queer artists that exists throughout the U.S.,” Queer|Art’s executive director Travis Chamberlain said in a statement. “The tremendous...
VISUAL ART
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

'The Young and the Restless' Star Jerry Douglas Dead at 88

Soap actor Jerry Douglas, famous for his decades of work in "The Young and the Restless," has died ... TMZ has learned. Jerry died Tuesday after a brief illness ... according to his family. JD logged nearly 900 episodes on 'Young & Restless' dating back decades ... he was the...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Essence

Update: Rep Denies That Christopher Williams Is In A Coma After Al B. Sure! Reveals Status On Social Media

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Update: A statement given via Christopher Williams’ Instagram account clarifies that despite Al B. Sure!’s call for prayers and support, the singer is actually not in a coma, however is resting and in stable condition. No further clarification on his medical status or the circumstances leading to him needing medical care is given.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cartoonist#The Pride Center#Ut#Daily Beacon#Snoopy
Ilana Quinn

The Actress Who Left Hollywood to Become A Nun

On February 26, 2012, an unlikely figure appeared at the annual 84th Academy Awards. Amid the crisp tuxedos and sequin evening gowns stood a 73-year-old Roman Catholic Benedictine nun wearing a modest habit, complete with a dark veil and wimple. She walked down the famous red carpet surrounded by acclaimed celebrities such as Meryl Streep and Brad Pitt, pausing once or twice for interviews with stunned onlookers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
The Hollywood Gossip

Christine Brown: I'm SOOOOOO Happy Without Kody, Y'all!

Christine Brown is officially on the market. The veteran Sister Wives star surprised a host of followers one week ago when she announced she was leaving her spiritual husband after well more than two decades as a polygamous spouse. We know she was unhappy. But we still didn't know Brown...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Tommy DeBarge's wife? Late musician was married three times

Singer Tommy DeBarge, a member of R&B band Switch, has died aged 64. As the news of his death is shared online fans have wondered about Tommy DeBarge‘s wife and marriages. Switch vocalist and guitarist Tommy DeBarge’s first wife was Yolanda Payne, who was fondly known under the nickname Duck/Ducky.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy