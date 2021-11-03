Celebrated queer cartoonist Paige Braddock (‘85) on change and acceptance

Don your freak-flag-flyin', most fabulous workout gear, y'all. Austin's queer fitness fanatic Erica Nix is in the midst of her first-ever feature-length film project, and she wants Austin's LGBTQmmunity – yes, you, dear reader – to be a part of its final dance sequence. Written and produced by local creative team This Is Not a Cult, which includes Nix, Jeremy Stilb, Sawyer Stoltz, and Jessica Gardner, Erica's First Holy Shit stars Nix as she "explores religion, psychedelic rituals, therapeutic healing, and politics" in what Stoltz describes as a satire of the "mass culture of seekers and society's insatiable need for personal fulfillment." Sounds trippy, yea? Perhaps it's only fitting that the film's dance finale calls for 100 (or so) queerdos movin' and groovin' outside City Hall (301 W. Second) to an aerobics dance routine. In order to be a part of the filming this Sunday, Nov. 14, noon-3pm, the most important thing is to register online at linktr.ee/workoutwithericanix beforehand, stresses Nix. That way you can start learning the routine through a practice video, and registration's also needed for you to be credited for all your sweet moves. Then, throw on some fun and bright clothes. "Think about your favorite John Waters character or perhaps you are a pedestrian that got swept up in the excitement," suggests Nix. "Kinky freaks, drag queens, Goddess – I dunno!" It's important to Nix that folks aren't intimidated by the routine, so she's included modifications for every move, which you can find in the practice video. "You can dance in a chair. You can use no arms and just feet. Just come and have fun! I want to capture my community in all its shapes, sizes, and abilities." Erica's First Holy Shit is expected to be released in early 2022, and stars Austin queerlebrities Hermajestie the Hung, Nikki DeVaughn, Tatiana Cholula, and more – and now you!

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO