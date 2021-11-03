CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

JAY-Z Officially Joined Instagram–and He Already Has This Honor

wvli927.com
 8 days ago

Jay-Z has officially joined Instagram. The recent...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

Jay-Z is the First Person Followed by Beyoncé on Instagram

Jay-Z has accomplished a lot this week but being followed by Queen B on Instagram is probably on the top of the list. Beyoncé’s husband created his Instagram account Tuesday night to promote his forthcoming film The Harder They Fall that premieres on Netflix on Nov. 3. His first main post and IG story feature the promotional poster for the film starring Jonathan Majors (who’s also hosting SNL next week). Jay-Z’s Instagram already has over 1 million followers, including his wife Beyoncé who famously did not follow anyone on the gram. However, that changed tonight as he is now the only person she follows on the platform AND she reposted his story promoting the film. Jay-Z recently teamed up with Kid Cudi for the song “Guns Go Bang” for the feature film. The film was directed by Jeymes Samuel, who also wrote the script alongside Boaz Yakin. Vulture has begun its annual Oscar Predictions which currently features LaKeith Stanfield as a contender for Best Supporting Actor in The Harder They Fall. Maybe after an Oscar win, Bey will follow him on IG too.
MUSIC
The Independent

Jay-Z fans left confused after rapper’s Instagram page is deleted a day after he joined

Jay-Z has confused his Instagram followers just one day after creating an account.The rapper and businessman made a profile on the social media platform on Tuesday (2 November) to promote The Harder They Fall, a new western released on Netflix.Shortly after setting the account live, Jay-Z swiftly racked up 1.9 million followers, one of whom was singer Beyoncé, his wife of 13 years. However, he deactivated his account hours later. Interestingly, it’s being pointed out that Jay-Z did exactly the same thing six years ago after joining the service to wish Michael Jackson a happy birthday.Fans reacted to the...
CELEBRITIES
850wftl.com

Jay-Z joins Instagram, instantly gains 2M million followers then deletes account

Jay-Z decided to joins Instagram and then decides to delete the account. On Tuesday night, Jay-Z sent his first post on Instagram the read “The Harder They Fall.” the Netflix film he co-produced starring Idris Elba, Regina King, LaKeith Standfield, Zazie Beetz. The Brooklyn-born hip-hop mogul has two songs on...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Variety

Dave Chappelle Inducts Jay-Z Into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as Hip-Hop Heavies Dr. Dre, Eminem Show Up for LL Cool J

“I would like to apologize,” Dave Chapelle teased as he took the stage in Cleveland on Saturday night (Oct. 30). Speaking in jest, the comedian did not make the appearance about himself, as he had a job to do: help induct rapper-turned-mogul Jay-Z into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. “I need everybody in rock and roll to know, that even though you are honoring him, he is ours,” Chappelle continued. “You embody Black excellence, ” Chappelle said to Jay. Chappelle’s appearance came after a video tribute to Jay-Z that featured a who’s who of the biggest names in entertainment,...
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Jay Z Immediately Deletes Social Media Account, Fans Speculate Hilarious Reason Why He Left Instagram

Rapper Jay Z is causing another frenzy on social media as he decided to delete his Instagram account a few days after creating it and become Beyonce's only followed account. CBS News reported that Shawn Carter, more known by his stage name Jay Z, had just recently joined the photo and video sharing platform on November 2 and had over 1.7 million Instagram followers the following day.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
RNB Cincy 100.3

Jay-Z: Gets Another Legal Victory Dodging A $67 Million Penalty

Rapper Jay_z gets another legal victory and doesn’t have to pay $67 million to Parlux Fragrances LLC.  They claimed that Hov breached contractual obligations for his signature “Gold Jay-Z” cologne by failing to properly promote it. According to Billboard, he won’t be held liable for $67 million in requested damages. No money was awarded to Parlux […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon, Father Of 7, Explains Why He ‘Raised His Hand’ After Saweetie Says She ‘Wants Babies’

Nick Cannon playfully responded to one of Saweetie’s tweets, where she said that she wanted to have kids, but the comedian said he was misunderstood!. Nick Cannon was just messing around when he responded to Saweetie’s tweet where she said she wanted babies! The 41-year-old comedian and father of seven explained that it was just a bit of fun, when he shared a series of emojis, including one where he had a hand raised, to the 28-year-old rapper’s tweet. He explained that it was just a joke during the Monday November 8 episode of his talk show!
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy