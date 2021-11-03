CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Opelousas Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 7 Injured

By Jude Walker
Classic Rock 105.1
Classic Rock 105.1
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One person has died and several others were injured in a crash last night just after 7:00 pm in Opelousas. KATC is reporting a total...

classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Classic Rock 105.1

Officials Rescue Man Passed Out in Car On Fire with Engine Running at Louisiana Gas Station

A dramatic scene unfolded after a passed-out man was rescued from his car with the engine running at a Louisiana gas station. According to WAFB, officials arrived on the scene of a Geismar gas station after getting a call about a fire at the TNT Express. Geismar Fire Chief Nat Stephens says the initial call they received was about a fire, but once there, it was realized by authorities that the unresponsive man hit another vehicle in the parking lot.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Opelousas, LA
Opelousas, LA
Accidents
Local
Louisiana Cars
Local
Louisiana Accidents
Opelousas, LA
Crime & Safety
Classic Rock 105.1

Classic Rock 105.1

Lafayette, LA
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1051.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy