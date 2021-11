There is some sad news out of the City of Scott as fire investigators say that a manufactured home in the 200 block of Haven Loop was intentionally set on fire. As far as battling the blaze, Scott Fire Department Chief Chad Sonnier says they were called out around 1:30 yesterday afternoon to see billowing smoke billowing from this home. Thankfully, no one was injured during the fire.

SCOTT, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO