The planet formerly known as Earth

After a fractious few weeks for Facebook, which included congressional testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen, the social-networking site announced on Thursday that its parent company would now be known by the name of Meta. “Together, we can finally put people at the center of our technology. And together we can unlock a massively bigger creator economy,” said creator and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who owns the Twitter handle @meta and meta.com. Now technically, Facebook the social network platform will retain its name (as will other entities owned by, er, Meta, such as Instagram and WhatsApp). But as a person who came of age posting blurry college party photos to Facebook (decidedly not meta), the rebrand is too delicious an opportunity for commentary to pass up. I have thoughts, of course. Read all of them below.

