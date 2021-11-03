CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The planet formerly known as Earth

By RYAN HEATH
POLITICO
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSend tips and thoughts to rheath@politico.com. Follow Ryan on Twitter. Watch out Facebook/Meta: The blue giant has entered joke territory — it’s the most punchline at Web Summit. Asked why she wasn’t on Instagram, a droll Amy Poehler answered: “I was waiting for it to change its name.” Nick Clegg, the...

POLITICO

Suspected new Chinese missile garrison found by commercial satellite

With help from Daniel Lippman and Paul McLeary. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY: If you read the Pentagon’s new report on China’s military, you may have noticed something interesting on page 59: the existence of a new People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) bomber brigade stationed near the city of Xiangyang.
MILITARY
birminghamnews.net

COP26 Climate Summit: What's at Stake for Planet Earth

LONDON - Global pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions are just a fraction of what's needed to prevent catastrophic global warming, according to a new report from the United Nations Environment Program. The warning comes ahead of the critical COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow which begins next week. FILE -...
ENVIRONMENT
NPR

Planet Money

SYLVIE DOUGLIS, BYLINE: This is PLANET MONEY from NPR. About eight years ago, Natalie Nagele decided she wanted to try kind of a radical experiment - well, at least for the tech industry. Natalie runs a software company called Wildbit out of Philadelphia along with her husband. They make software for other companies like email automation and job boards.
LABOR ISSUES
Vogue Magazine

13 Thoughts I Had About Meta, the Company Formerly Known as Facebook

After a fractious few weeks for Facebook, which included congressional testimony from whistleblower Frances Haugen, the social-networking site announced on Thursday that its parent company would now be known by the name of Meta. “Together, we can finally put people at the center of our technology. And together we can unlock a massively bigger creator economy,” said creator and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who owns the Twitter handle @meta and meta.com. Now technically, Facebook the social network platform will retain its name (as will other entities owned by, er, Meta, such as Instagram and WhatsApp). But as a person who came of age posting blurry college party photos to Facebook (decidedly not meta), the rebrand is too delicious an opportunity for commentary to pass up. I have thoughts, of course. Read all of them below.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Tech: Remaking the platform formerly known as Facebook

This article first appeared in The Edge Malaysia Weekly, on October 25, 2021 - October 31, 2021. OVER the next week or so, the beleaguered social media colossus Facebook Inc will rebrand itself as something akin to a play on the metaverse — a hypothetical digital reality where people can virtually mingle, work and play. Its detractors say the extreme makeover is part of Facebook’s concerted efforts to shed its image as a toxic platform better known for amplifying hate speech and fake news as well as for using surreptitiously gathered data to boost engagement and advertising revenues.
INTERNET
POLITICO

Biden’s diplomacy push meets its match as Ethiopia unravels

Visa bans. Trade restrictions. Threats of economic sanctions. And visit after visit from top emissaries, including a U.S. senator bearing a message from President Joe Biden. For a year, U.S. officials have used these and other instruments in their diplomacy toolbox to persuade, push and pressure Ethiopia’s government and rebel forces to end a vicious civil war believed to have killed thousands of people, left hundreds of thousands starving and displaced millions.
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

Welcome to COP Week 2

CHINA
Science
Facebook
Instagram
POLITICO

Evita meets Cruella

Send tips and thoughts to rheath@politico.com. Follow Ryan on Twitter. Catch up with Global Insider: on BBC World Service Weekend. XI JINPING SETTING UP RULE FOR LIFE: The Chinese leader may have been absent from COP26 and the G-20, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been busy. Despite the professed worries about Covid-19 and travel, his more preoccupying concern has been elevating himself to the ranks of Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping in Chinese Communist Party lore. The payoff this week could be a Party declaration on his role in Chinese history, putting him just a step away from the status attained by Mao and Deng, the only others to issue such “historical resolutions.” The ultimate crowning could be reached at the party’s next Congress in 2022, when Xi, 68, hopes to secure a third term as party leader, signaling a possibility of lifetime rule.
ENTERTAINMENT
POLITICO

The House in Scotland

U.K.
POLITICO

Honey, I shrunk the Davos

Send tips and thoughts to rheath@politico.com. Follow Ryan on Twitter. SUMMIT WHEELS IN MOTION: An in-person North American leaders summit — the first since 2016 — will take place Nov. 18 at the White House between President Joe Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. A virtual summit between Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping is also expected some time in the next week. Biden is also planning a virtual summit of democracies for early December.
ECONOMY
POLITICO

Haugen’s message for the world’s lawmakers

U.S. POLITICS
YourErie

China, US pledge to enhance climate cooperation at UN talks

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The world’s top two carbon polluters, China and the United States, pledged Wednesday to increase their cooperation on climate action in a joint declaration issued at U.N. climate talks in Glasgow. In separate news conferences, Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and U.S. counterpart John Kerry said the two countries would work […]
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Diplomatic cavalry rides in to climate talks to resolve gaps

With large rifts in key issues remaining as the United Nations climate talks tick down to a Friday deadline, it’s time for the diplomatic cavalry to ride in. The two-week climate conference in Glasgow first saw heads of government talking about how curbing global warming is a fight for survival. The leaders focused on big pictures, not the intricate wording crucial to negotiations. Then, for about a week, the technocratic negotiations focused on those key details, getting some things done but not resolving the really sticky situations. Now, it’s time for the “high level” negotiations, when government ministers or...
ADVOCACY

