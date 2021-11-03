Valentina Sampaio Is Breaking Beauty Barriers

Xavier Dolan was only 20 years old when J’ai Tué Ma Mère, or I Killed My Mother, a film he wrote, directed, starred in, and produced premiered at the 2009 Cannes Film Festival. At 27 he would take home the festival’s 2014 Jury Prize for his movie, Mommy. In the near-decade since, the French-Canadian wunderkind has firmly cemented his status as a leading LGBTQ+ auteur and fashion star—both in front of and behind the camera. The past year has seen the Quebecois directing some of the world’s biggest stars. See: Adele in her “Easy on Me” video, Julia Roberts in a Chopard campaign, and Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer in a delightfully cinematic short film for Prada. The video for the house’s Galleria bag is an ode to joy across generations with Schafer jumping between decades in style. Here, Dolan discusses the inspiration for the shoot and the important color lesson he learned from Miuccia Prada.

