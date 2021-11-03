CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valentina Sampaio Is Breaking Beauty Barriers

By Margaux Anbouba
Elle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValentina Sampaio is accustomed to being the first. In 2020, the Brazilian-born model and activist was the first transgender woman to work with Victoria's Secret and star in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. This year she's joining Cate Blanchett and Ryan Reynolds as a face of Armani beauty. It's...

www.elle.com

