Operation Underdog plans second annual virtual Christmas fair, vendors still needed

The Kewanee Chamber of Commerce on Monday announced that they are taking applications to be part of the 15th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade in Kewanee in December. According to information from the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce, the 15th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade will take place on Sunday, December 5th at 5 Pm. If you’d like to take part in the parade, you can contact the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce for an application. The parade begins at the site of the former Tenney Bowl location and proceed on McClure Street before ending at Windmont Park. The lighting of Windmont Park will coincide with the Light Christmas Parade. For questions regarding your parade entry or to have an application sent to you, contact the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce at 309-852-2175.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 9 DAYS AGO