Best drone show 3D animation

The golden madonnina OF THE DESIGN PRIZE 2021 | EXPERIMENTATION. designboom spoke with objects of common interest, the greece and new york-based design studio founded by eleni petaloti and leonidas trampoukis, ahead of being awarded with the golden madonnina trophy 2021 of milan’s THE DESIGN PRIZE (find out more here). operating within the realm of art, design and architecture, objects of common interest creates still life installations and experiential environments and objects. the studio experiments often with materials, textures and hues, like the holographic surface treatment of its ‘future archaeology’ series (see more here), or the opal resin, part of their ongoing exhibition at the noguchi museum, which transforms sunlight into pale blues and deep oranges (more here).
