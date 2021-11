I’m sure we’ve all had the nightmare where wild boars attack us and steal our purses while people sit around watching, doing nothing to help. Well, Shakira lived that nightmare. In September, while Shakira was walking in a Barcelona park with her son, she was robbed by two wild boars. On her Instagram Story soon afterward, Shakira told the world, “They were taking my bag to the woods, with my mobile phone in it. They’ve destroyed everything!” Shakira recovered her bag, and nobody got hurt. Now, Shakira says that none of the other people in that Barcelona park tried to help when the boars targeted her.

