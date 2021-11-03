GOP Candidate Blakeman Claims Victory In Nassau Supervisor Race Against Incumbent Curran

Republican Bruce Blakeman has declared victory in the Nassau County executive’s race, though incumbent Democrat Laura Curran has yet to concede.

With nearly 100 percent of the county’s 1,205 precincts counted, Blakeman had a lead over Curran of 135,842 (52.25 percent) versus 124,008 (47,70 percent), though Curran has stated that there are still absentee votes to be tallied.

“There are many thousands of absentee ballots that still must be counted — with more coming in. This is not over and we must trust the process,” she said.

“Every Nassau resident who participated in this election is owed the opportunity to have their voice heard. I have faith in Nassau County and the good work we have accomplished over the last four years. The residents of Nassau have taught a master class in resilience, and I have plenty in reserve."

Blakeman, a Hempstead Town Council member, took to social media to declare his victory over Curran, promising to hit the ground running.

“We did it! I’m going to put together a team and fix the broken reassessment system and make proposals to further cut fees and taxes and restore law and order on Nassau County streets,” he posted. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for placing your trust in me to serve as the next Nassau County Executive.”

