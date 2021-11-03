CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Norwegian Cruise Eyes Return to Profitability in Second Half of 2022

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd on Wednesday forecast a return to profitability in the second half of 2022, as the U.S. travel and tourism industry claws back from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cruise operators recorded billion-dollar losses last year as many ships anchored offshore without passengers,...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
travelweekly.com

'Discounting' a dirty word at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) said its three brands will not drop prices to raise occupancy, remaining focused on pricing discipline. Speaking during the company's third-quarter financial update, CFO Mark Kempa said, "Pricing discipline is important to us. .. We've said time and time again that we want to protect the long-term brand equity. So we're going to do it in a thoughtful and rational manner rather than chasing that cheap customer just to gain that that point of occupancy."
INDUSTRY
cruiseindustrynews.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Reports Q3 2021 Earnings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided a business update. “Our Great Cruise Comeback is on track with 11 ships to-date across our three award-winning brands successfully resuming cruising. Initial trends are extremely positive with strong onboard revenue, high guest satisfaction scores and our comprehensive science-backed SailSAFE health and safety protocols working as designed to minimize the impact of COVID-19,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “While consumer concerns surrounding the Delta variant resulted in a slowdown in bookings during the third quarter, net booking volumes have improved over the past six weeks and we continue to see robust future demand for cruising particularly for the second half of 2022 and beyond when our full fleet is expected to be back in operation at normalized occupancy levels.”
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Travel Weekly

Delta variant throws Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings off course

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has warned that it will continue to report losses until the second half of next year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Booking volumes in the third quarter to September 30 were negatively impacted by the Delta variant. The slowdown was heavily weighted to sailings...
INDUSTRY
travelweekly.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings puts delta surge in the rearview mirror

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) said that bookings have improved after a slowdown caused by the delta variant surge in Covid cases, and that it expects to be profitable during the second half of 2022. The patterns echo those reported by Royal Caribbean Group during its Q3 business update. "Despite...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Cruise Line#Reuters#Oceania Cruises#Royal Caribbean Group#Norwegian Cruise
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Comeback is Going Well, in Latest Update

The Great Cruise Comeback is moving along so well that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) is carefully looking towards the future with a positive mindset. The cruise company hopes to be operational with the majority of its fleet by the end of 2021; during spring of 2022, it hopes to have its entire fleet of ships across its three brands operational. NCLH believes 2022 will bring the company back to near normal, with positive cash flow and a profitable business expected.
ECONOMY
cruisehive.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Extends Vaccine Policy for the Foreseeable Future

For those waiting for cruise lines to drop the vaccine requirement for cruises from the United States, it seems they will have to wait a lot longer. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings extended its vaccine mandate policy for the foreseeable future, company President and CEO Frank Del Rio announced this week.
simpleflying.com

Lufthansa Returns To Profit As Bookings Return In Droves

Today, the Lufthansa Group revealed that it had returned to profit for the third quarter of 2021, with a profit of €17 million for the quarter. While it doesn’t sound so impressive, this compares to a loss of €1.3 billion for the same period last year. The airline group has seen bookings return to 80% of their pre-pandemic levels, a clear sign that passenger demand, and therefore the industry, is recovering.
ECONOMY
just-auto.com

Tenneco returns to Q3 profit

Tenneco booked higher third quarter revenue of US$4.3bn, up 2% year on year. The supplier said its revenue performance strongly outpaced industry light vehicle production, which declined 20%. Net earnings were $15m, or $0.17 per share, compared with a net loss of $499m a year ago. Third quarter EBIT was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
worldairlinenews.com

Norwegian produces a profit before taxes in the third quarter

Norwegian Air Shuttle issued this financial statement:. Norwegian reported its results for the third quarter of 2021. The figures show continued positive progress following the successful completion in May of the respective reconstruction processes. Passenger demand is returning across all our markets and forward bookings remain strong leading into our summer 2022 season.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
editorials24.com

Discovery Profit Cut in Half in Olympics Quarter

Discovery’s revenue soared 23% in the third quarter of 2021, thanks in large part to the Tokyo Olympics, slightly outpacing Wall Street’s forecasts. Unfortunately, expenses increased even more, and the company’s profit of $154 million was effectively cut in half from Q3 2020. The Olympics are a big revenue generator,...
SPORTS
Investor's Business Daily

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Sees RS Rating Climb To 76

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 64 to 76 Tuesday — a welcome improvement, but still shy of the 80 or better score you prefer to see. Is Norwegian Cruise Line stock on your radar?. When looking for the best stocks to buy and...
ECONOMY
Travel Weekly

Emerald Cruises completes keel-laying for second yacht

The keel-laying ceremony for Emerald Cruises’ incoming vessel has been held at a shipyard in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam. The 100-passenger Emerald Sakara will be the sister yacht to Emerald Azzurra and is due to launch in 2023. Following Emerald Sakara’s maiden voyage in the Seychelles, it will offer voyages...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Jewish Press

Supermarket Chain Owner Rami Levy Expelled from Committee Meeting as Investigation of Price Fixing Intensifies

During a heated discussion in the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee on the cost of living in Israel, Committee Chairman MK Michael Biton (Blue&White) and MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) asked Rami Levy, owner of the supermarket chain that bears his name, to reveal his company’s gross profit margin and accused him of deceiving the public. In response, Levy said he did not know who those MKs were, at which point Chairman Biton expelled him from the meeting, saying, “You will not speak disrespectfully like that in here.”
MIDDLE EAST
u.today

Musk Loses DOGE Market Cap in One Day, 51% SHIB Supply Holder Revealed, BTC Whale Turns $249K into $150 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day:. Elon Musk loses entire Dogecoin market cap in one day. No matter how hard it is to believe, even billionaires have bad days. According to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Elon Musk's personal net worth has plummeted by $35 billion in just one day. The size of his loss equals the entire market cap of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin. Musk’s net worth dropped after Tesla shares plunged 16% this week.
STOCKS
ZDNet

Optus returns to net profit with revenue down for first half

Optus has recorded AU$35 million in net profit for the first half to September 30, recording a AU$58 million turnaround on last year's AU$23 million loss, but it's still a long way short of the AU$235 million posted in 2019. The Singaporean-owned telco recorded a 3.5% drop in revenue to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy