Norwegian Cruise Eyes Return to Profitability in Second Half of 2022

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provided a business update. “Our Great Cruise Comeback is on track with 11 ships to-date across our three award-winning brands successfully resuming cruising. Initial trends are extremely positive with strong onboard revenue, high guest satisfaction scores and our comprehensive science-backed SailSAFE health and safety protocols working as designed to minimize the impact of COVID-19,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “While consumer concerns surrounding the Delta variant resulted in a slowdown in bookings during the third quarter, net booking volumes have improved over the past six weeks and we continue to see robust future demand for cruising particularly for the second half of 2022 and beyond when our full fleet is expected to be back in operation at normalized occupancy levels.”

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO