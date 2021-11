ISO Director of PR and Undergrad Affairs Aditya Varma said Diwali is a holy festival of lights in the Hindu religion that aims to celebrate the victory of light over darkness. “Everybody celebrates (Diwali) back home,” Varma said. “Here in the U.S., where we don’t have our families, we just wanted to get the community together to celebrate this event — especially after the whole COVID period. It’s been really hard for a lot of people … and it’s just like sort of a get-together to feel that sense of light.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO