Adrian Peterson is 36 years old and hasn't played all season, but he could be the key to helping your fantasy team the rest of the year. The Tennessee Titans will sign the veteran running back to the practice squad with the expectation that he will join the active roster, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The addition comes after All-Pro running back Derrick Henry suffered a foot injury that will require surgery.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO