In these days of e-commerce popularity and turning to the internet for any of our most pressing needs, the appearance and functionality of your website is absolutely key. People are so used to high quality browsing and researching online nowadays that the collective tolerance for slow websites is extremely low. Don't be mistaken about the importance of website speed: page load time plays a huge role in whether site visitors will stay on your page or look elsewhere. Unless they need something you alone are specifically offering, internet searchers know there are hundreds of Google pages with results, and are likely to simply keep looking if not satisfied with any aspect of your site.

