Alpha Heater is a newly launched small and portable heater that is a good investment in comfort. According to the official website, it is a highly energy-efficient device that can easily heat up any small to medium size room. Its small size makes it easy to move anywhere and super travel-friendly. Without any professional installation or assembling, you can enjoy the comfort of a heater that also does not cost you a fortune.

