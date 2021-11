Shengxia Ding has spent nearly 20 years studying English as a second language. A native speaker of Chinese, Shengxia immigrated to the U.S. after she married her husband, an American citizen. Today she has an amazing command of English but there is still one word that isn’t in her repertoire…can’t. Part of the reason Shengxia has continued to study language and other subjects to prepare for the GED®” exam, is that she tells her children and others who will listen “If you say you can’t do something, you haven’t committed to your goal. Education is wonderful.”

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO