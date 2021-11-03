Author Mitch Albom on his new novel 'The Stranger in the Lifeboat'

Ruth Ozeki is a novelist, filmmaker, and Zen Buddhist priest . She’s the award-winning author of three novels and her latest one is The Book of Form and Emptiness, which has been called bold, wise, poignant, playful, humane and heartbreaking. The story focuses on 13-year old Benny Oh whose father has just been killed in a accident. While his mother tries to deal with her grief, Benny is drawn to the local library where he meets a host of strange and wonderful characters and his very own book.

