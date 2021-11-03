CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Mitch Albom on his new novel 'The Stranger in the Lifeboat'

Washington Post

Mitch Albom serves up another helping of superficial spirituality

Best-selling author Mitch Albom is back from heaven and ready to consider the mystery of divine intervention on earth. Albom’s latest inspirational melodrama is called “The Stranger in the Lifeboat.” It’s a survivor story about 10 people trapped on a raft with a young man who announces, “I am the Lord.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
krcu.org

Martin's Must Reads: 'The Stranger in the Lifeboat'

“When we pulled him from the water, he didn’t have a scratch on him. That’s the first thing I noticed. The rest of us were all gashes and bruises, but he was unmarked, with smooth almond skin and thick dark hair matted by seawater.”. I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Blade

Mitch Albom's latest book brings readers face to face with God

You're alive, but barely. The hungry gray waters lap at the flimsy life raft, already unbalanced by the huddle of shipwrecked survivors crying and vomiting at its edges. Three days in, you pull a man out of the angry sea, apparently yet another survivor of the exploded yacht. He doesn’t appear to have been one of the many tech leaders or former presidents on board.
TOLEDO, OH
Person
Mitch Albom
Literary Hub

Amor Towles Reads from His New Novel, The Lincoln Highway

Damian Barr’s Literary Salon tempts the world’s best writers to read exclusively from their latest greatest works and share their own personal stories. Star guests include Jojo Moyes, John Waters, Yaa Gyasi, Mary Beard, Diana Athill and Louis de Bernières—all in front of a live audience at leading glamorous locations world-wide. Our London home is the Savoy. Suave salonnière Damian Barr is your host.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Kokomo Perspective

Local author tackles fat shaming in debut novel

Taking up space is a simple but revolutionary concept. It basically breaks down to allowing oneself to exist, giving oneself permission to take up the space that they occupy, wholeheartedly, with no exceptions. In the debut novel “Starfish” from local writer Lisa Fipps, taking up space is referred to by...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
#Lifeboat#God#New York Times
kaxe.org

MN Author Sarah Stonich and Her Novel Reeling

Sarah Stonich was back with us on the KAXE/KBXE Morning Show. This time we learned about Reeling - her 2nd book in the trilogy of a public tv fishing talk show host. The Star Tribune wrote:. After reading a Sarah Stonich novel, I want to go fishing. I want to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
kaxe.org

Ruth Ozeki's New Novel is Poignant and Inventive

Ruth Ozeki is a novelist, filmmaker, and Zen Buddhist priest . She’s the award-winning author of three novels and her latest one is The Book of Form and Emptiness, which has been called bold, wise, poignant, playful, humane and heartbreaking. The story focuses on 13-year old Benny Oh whose father has just been killed in a accident. While his mother tries to deal with her grief, Benny is drawn to the local library where he meets a host of strange and wonderful characters and his very own book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
nyjournalofbooks.com

The Stranger in the Lifeboat: A Novel

“. . . thought-provoking, hope-filled, and inspirational.”. Acclaimed author Mitch Albom has penned five consecutive #1 New York Times bestselling novels. His books have sold nearly 33 million copies and have been translated into 42 different languages worldwide. Known for finding spiritual meaning in everyday life with novels such The Five People You Meet in Heaven, The Next Person You Meet in Heaven, and The First Phone Call from Heaven, Albom in his writings often seeks to answer the meaning between the divine state and experiences bounded by physical reality.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Detroit Free Press

Read excerpts from Mitch Albom's new book, 'The Stranger in the Lifeboat'

Mitch Albom's 10th book, "The Stranger in the Lifeboat," will be released on Tuesday. Here in these exclusive excerpts, the stage is set: Shipwrecked castaways pull a stranger into their life raft. The story is told in shifting time frames, from the "Sea" and the castaways themselves, from the "Land" a year later, and from the "News" coverage of the tragedy that led to their dire situation.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS News

Mitch Albom on new novel, keeping his Haiti orphanage safe

Best-selling author Mitch Albom is out with a new novel Tuesday called "The Stranger in the Lifeboat." He discusses the inspiration behind the story and how his own experience with loss helped shape one of the characters. Plus, Albom, who has run an orphanage in Haiti since 2010, shares why he continues to travel to the country every month despite the risks.
HOMELESS

